Paliisa lay leader suspended over extra-marital affairs

Zadock Adakun, the Lay leader of Kachinga Church of Uganda in Pallisa Archdeaconry has been suspended from conducting any church services over ''gross involvement in adulterous acts, contrary to the church principles.''

“I am informing you that following subsequent meetings in regards to your misconduct, you have been suspended from duty until the Archdeaconry office in Pallisa resolves on your matter,’’ an August 22, 2021 letter signed by the St Peters Church of Uganda Agule parish priest, Rev John Paul Oyik read.

The letter also directed Adakun to ‘‘depart from the Church house by August 25 without fail’’ and he complied.

Rev Oyik, confirmed the development, saying that the lay leader had been suspended from duty due to his immoral acts which dented the image of the church.

“Because of the overwhelming complaints from the community, we found it fitting to halt his services pending final decision by the archdeaconry office,” Rev Oyik stated.

The latest incidence is when Mzee Edula’s family complained that Adakun has continued to engage with their daughter in-law.

“These people [family] properly brought evidence pinning the lay leader about his dubious acts which were against the cannons of the church. He does not give clear defense on the allegations except to deny them,” Rev Oyik said.

However, Adakun, 40, who is married with six children told Daily Monitor that the allegations are false and malicious.

“We are having a meeting on September 19. Let him produce evidence but short of that we shall end somewhere,” he echoed.

Adding that, “The bad relation stem from when he [Reverend] borrowed my car and used it to transport maize but only paid me Shs80, 000 for the whole day. I asked him to add some money which turned into a wrangle.’’

He said that the Christains of Kachinga Church of Uganda could be in a better position to give a full account of events.

The area LC1 Chairperson, Mr Samuel Okirimat, also faulted the parish priest for what he termed as ‘‘unbecoming behavior of not listening to the stakeholders in the church because he makes decisions single handedly without making consultations.’’

“Why chase the lay leader like a thief without having a meeting with the stakeholders?” he wondered.