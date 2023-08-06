Pallisa businessman slaughtered over land, police say

Police in Pallisa District are investigating circumstances under which unknown assailants attacked and killed a businessman over land.

Allegations show that 55-year-old Micheal John Omoding who is a resident of Otiira Village, Agule Parish, Agule Sub-County in Pallisa District was attacked on his way home during the weekend.

Bukedi North Regional police spokesperson Immaculate Alaso Emilly confirmed the incident saying “assailants slaughtered the deceased with a sharp object that saw him lose a lot of blood leading to his death.”

“The deceased was last seen on Friday at around 10pm by his relatives. He operated a retail shop at Agule Trading Centre and left for home at the said time. Along the way towards his home, the deceased was reportedly attacked at Omalinga Village in Agule Sub-County and the body of the deceased was found in a pool of blood,” SP Alaso said.

People gathered at the main round about in Pallisa District. PHOTO/FILE/YAHUDU KITUNZI

SP Alaso noted that the deceased was battling a land matter with some neighbours in Pallisa Chief Magistrate's Court.

She added that some suspects include remanded individuals while a one Alfred Oumo who previously threatened the life of Omoding was still at large by press time.

According to her, murder a case has been registered and investigations into the matter have commenced while the file has already been sa

Omoding’s body was at the weekend conveyed to Pallisa Hospital mortuary, pending postmortem.