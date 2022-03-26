Pallisa hospital has only two delivery beds

Expectant mothers seeking to deliver at Pallisa Hospital have only two delivery beds at their disposal, the hospital’s administrator has revealed.

“The hospital has only two delivery beds despite the huge influx of pregnant mothers who seek to deliver at the facility,” Mr Geoffrey Ekisa said.

He added that lack of space at the hospital makes increasing the bed capacity difficult.

This was revealed as officials from the Bugwere Cultural Institution—including the prime minister, Mr Joel Mugulusi—recently toured the hospital, which has been in existence since 1969.

“We tried to improvise a third delivery bed but the issue of space was a big challenge and yet by standard, the facility is supposed to have at least five delivery beds,” Mr Ekisa told the delegation.

The hospital’s medical superintendent, Dr David Okoth, regretted the fact that a 10-year master plan for the hospital has never materialised.

He said “patient turnout is too high,” with the hospital “overwhelmed with a huge population from the neighbouring districts.”

“The biggest challenge currently is space to accommodate, especially cases of casualty. The administration just improvised by making partitions to accommodate some of these units.”

A lack of ambulances at the hospital has also undermined service delivery. Despite the strain on resources, the hospital registers between 250 and 300 deliveries monthly.

The bulk of the deliveries is cesarean.

“This calls for supervision and monitoring of such patients, but the situation is complicated with lack of beds, which eventually forces mothers to sleep on the floor,” Dr Okoth said.