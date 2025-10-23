Pallisa, Kumi jubilate over Shs146b road projects

After decades of neglect marked by potholes, poor drainage, and crumbling infrastructure, the towns of Pallisa and Kumi have received a new lease of life with the completion of road works valued at Shs146 billion, officially handed over by government officials at the weekend.

For decades, Pallisa Town Council and Kumi Municipality have been characterised by impassable roads. But the completion of new tarmac roads has renewed hope among residents, especially farmers who can now transport produce more easily to markets.

According to Mr Michael Ongwara, the district engineer, the 7.5km Pallisa town road network was undertaken by Arab Contractors, with key roads including Outa, Hudson, Mutembeyi, Tueki, Olinga, Gogonyo, Hajji Muloki, Omumba, and several connecting links.

In Kumi, 12.2km of roads were upgraded from gravel to bituminous standard. Mr Paul Anguria, the deputy resident engineer, said the project was initially expected to take 21 months but was extended to 27.5 months. He noted challenges such as delayed payments, drainage complications, and compensation of affected property owners.

The 19.7km of new roads, fully funded by the government, aim to improve transport efficiency, accessibility, and business growth. Officials say the Pallisa–Tirinyi–Kumi and Pallisa–Kamonkoli roads are among the most significant infrastructure projects in the sub-region in decades. Businessman Kamusini Asani Njaye said the new roads have completely changed the face of Pallisa. “These roads have boosted daily business and attracted traders from other areas,” he said.

“The transformation has opened new economic opportunities for everyone.”

Mr Moses Okiror, a resident, echoed this view, saying the town that once looked abandoned now appears vibrant and promising.

“The artistic design of the new roads is beautiful and has brought a fresh look to Pallisa. People are now flocking here for business,” he said. Mr Yusuf Zomu, the Pallisa Town Council chairperson, said improved infrastructure has driven a surge in investment. “We’ve seen an influx of businessmen establishing new ventures, from hotels to fuel stations. Land prices have also shot up, with a plot of prime land now costing about Shs23 million,” he said.

District Chairperson Patrick Duchu said the new roads have spurred movement and trade across neighbouring districts such as Kaliro, Iganga, and Ngora.

“We’re urging landlords to renovate old structures so the town matches the new roads. With improved infrastructure, Pallisa is ready for municipal status,” he said.

He added that animals have been banned from loitering in town streets to preserve order and attract more investors. Mr Richard Mugisha, the Kumi Town clerk, lauded the government for investing in the area.

“This project has greatly improved accessibility and trade within Kumi,” he said. The Kumi Deputy RDC, Mr James Kyoma, urged residents to protect the new infrastructure, including streetlights. “Let’s take pride in maintaining these roads. They represent a turning point for our towns,” he said.

Mr Salah Radwan, the general manager of Arab Contractors, expressed satisfaction with the project’s outcome. “We’re proud of the quality of work delivered and remain committed to undertaking more large-scale projects,” he said. Mr Godfrey Bihemaiso from the Ministry of Works and Transport said attention must now turn to sustainability and waste management.