Pallisa leaders worry over increased teen sex workers

Leaders in Pallisa District have expressed concern over the rising number of teenage girls, who have joined commercial sex activities in Pallisa Town Council.

Mr Charles Otwao, the chairperson of the District Youth Council, told Daily Monitor on Tuesday that economic hardships created by the outbreak of Covid-19, coupled with parental neglect, and the presence of lodges and bars in the area are the main factors pushing young girls into prostitution.

“Many young girls have dropped out of school and joined that business because they want to get quick money,” he said.

Mr John Bosco Okolong, the speaker for Pallisa District Youth Council, said the youth councils, which are mandated to empower youth with economic programmes, lack funds to effectively carry out their activities.

“The youth are not economically empowered and this is the sole reason why many are doing whatever they can to survive,” he said.

He urged the district and town council leaders to come up with measures to control the vice.

A health worker at Pallisa Hospital, who preferred anonymity, said since last year, the number of teenage girls enrolled on family planning methods has also increased.

“We receive about 10 to 15 girls daily,” the source said.

Dr Godfrey Mulekwa, the district health officer, urged the district leaders to allocate resources to rehabilitate the victims and also engage them in productive activities.



“We have tried to scale up the counselling services at the different health units but this is not enough. We need funds to support the victims,” Mr Mulekwa said.



He added that teen prostitution will increase the spread of HIV/Aids and also early pregnancy and school dropout rates.

However, Mr John Okello, an elder, said:

“Many of these places, where our girls are selling their bodies, are not inspected by local authorities and even worse, the police officers are doing nothing.”



ISSUE

Tirinyi-Pallisa-Kumi road

Mr Charles Otwao, the chairperson of the District Youth Council, said the ongoing construction of Tirinyi-Pallisa-Kumi road has also fuelled the vice.

According to the district leaders, they have received complaints that some of the workers of the company working on the road are paying the girls for sex.

Mr Yusuf Zomu, the Pallisa Town Council chairman, also said Arab Contractors, the company which was hired to fix the Tirinyi-Pallisa road, has failed to sit down with town council leaders to find ways of curbing the vice.

However, a manager at Arab Contractors, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “We have set up shelters to enable the workers of the road and the community to access HIV services and condoms to stop the spread of HIV/Aids.”

