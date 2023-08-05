Pallisa mother, baby die in hands of traditional birth attendant

Police in Pallisa District are investigating circumstances under which a mother and her baby died in the hands of a traditional birth attendant.

The deceased identified as Isabel Khamiyat, 22, and a mother of two was a resident of Obutet parish, Obutet Sub-County in Pallisa District.

The incident happened on Friday at the home of 66-year-old traditional birth attendant Stella Adiye who is a resident of Meito Village in Pallisa District.

Bukedi North Regional Police Spokesperson Immaculate Alaso Emily said they have started investigations following the tragedy.

She confirmed that the suspect was arrested and is currently detained at Pallisa Central Police Station to aid investigations.

“We registered a case of rush and neglect causing death. It's alleged that on August 4, 2023, the deceased developed labor pain and was rushed to the home of Ms Stella Adiye by her husband to deliver the baby. While there, her health condition deteriorated and she eventually passed on,” SP Alaso noted.

Police preliminary investigations indicate that the deceased had a previous record of caesarean section from the previous childbirth.

According to police, a case was formally opened on Friday while the body of the deceased was conveyed to Pallisa Hospital mortuary and examination done- results pending by press time.