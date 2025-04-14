Palm Sunday: Clergy ask Christians to have faith even in hard times

As early as 6am, several Christians across the country thronged the different Churches, holding palm leaves as they waited to celebrate Palm Sunday. Palm Sunday marks the triumphant entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem ahead of his crucifixion.

It ushers the Christians into the Holy Week preceding the Good Friday and Easter Sunday, marked as the Resurrection of the Lord. Across the different Churches, the Clerics used the day to ask Christians to remain firm in faith amidst the hard political and economic times. At Christ the King Parish in Arua City, Fr Pius Yobuta, the Parish priest, asked Christians to remain firm in faith and love in the midst of life challenges. “Do not stumble if you are facing hardships.

People will rebuke you but remain firm in faith and love amidst hard economic and political times.” He said there was a need for the Christians to guard against being swayed away by the urge for money to leave their marriage and religious life. “In Uganda, money is making people get carried away from their religion. Some people have to pay to get promoted at their workplaces. There is no justice without money.

It is unfortunate,” he said. In Nebbi, the Bishop of Nebbi Catholic Diocese, Rt, Rev Dr Constantine Rupiny, called on Christians to embrace faith, humility and love for one another as an everlasting bond in Christ in this Lent period. “Palm Sunday should reflect the truth and humility exhibited by Jesus Christ because Jesus was denied several times by his closest follower due to lack of faith and love,” Bishop Rupiny said.

At St Paul Cathedral Church Namirembe, Kampala City, the Dean of the cathedral, Rev Can Jonathan Kisasuzi, encouraged the faithful to love one another and also stick to the lessons learnt from celebrations such as Palm Sunday, Good Friday, and Easter. “Don’t get lost. When you get lost and take too long to return to the right path, it will cost you a lot,” Rev Can Kisasuzi advised.

In Tororo, the Vicar General of Tororo Archdiocese, who is also the assistant parish priest, Fr Christopher Emuset, appealed to Christians to remain strong in faith and always remain identical to their faith irrespective of a given situation. He also called for unity in homes attributing the escalating cases of domestic violence to lack of trust and shallow faith.

In Soroti Catholic Diocese, Rt Rev Bishop Joseph Eciru Oliach, while celebrating Mass with students of Jeresar High School in Soroti City, encouraged the learners to always sweat through hard work to earn what they desire in life. He condemned individuals who ‘sell their souls’ to amass wealth.

Message to leaders

Several religious leaders also condemned the abductions, trials of civilians in military courts, and cases of corruption that are reported across the country during prayers yesterday.

At Our Lady of Africa Catholic Church in Mbuya, Kampala City, Parish Priest Rev Fr Patrick Jumba called upon all Christians particularly politicians to stop oppressing innocent people and asked the Christians to always be joyous people just like how they were yesterday during the prayers. “We have condemned the innocent and the leaders and our political arena, have turned against the innocent to safeguard their positions. If we can repent then the Lord will safeguard us,” he said.

Kamuli Catholic Parish Priest Rev Fr Ben Wakabi Kyumakiyaka expressed similar sentiments. He said the act of leaders getting cash bailouts at the expense of service delivery to the voters is an act of betrayal, just like Judas Iscariot did to Jesus Christ in the Bible, culminating in his crucifixion on Good Friday and resurrection on Easter Sunday. Fr Wakabi said just as Christ was betrayed by Judas for the sake of silver pieces, the government is being betrayed by MPs, civil servants, and loyalists who have turned to serve their “stomachs” instead of the people.

“We condemn acts of betrayal by our leaders who serve their personal needs, grab our land, and property, and lose a sense of shame.

They deny us service and abandon us during times of need,” he said. At Rubaga Cathedral Church, the Uganda Episcopal Conference faulted the security forces for abducting civilians and trying them in military courts, which they said was very wrong. The Catholic bishops’ message was read by Rev Fr Anthony Musaala, who led the Holy Mass and implored Christians and other Ugandans to always trust in God during tough times.

“Government agencies responsible for security arrest people, imprison, and torture them without trial. They sometimes abduct individuals, especially members of the opposition and others who dissent, and all these acts violate the Constitution,” the statement reads in part.

It added: “The families of these abducted and tortured individuals are left in worry due to the delayed justice we witness…For instance, while the Supreme Court banned the trial of civilians in military courts, this decision has yet to be implemented. We call upon the government to take action because, as Martin Luther said, ‘Justice delayed is justice denied’.”

The message of peace

The bishop of Kabale Diocese, Rt Rev Callist Rubaramira, asked the Christians to pray for peace in the countries that have been ravaged by war, especially in the Gaza-Israel conflict where historical religious sites were destroyed.

“The Catholic Church world over is preparing to launch a fundraising campaign to raise funds for the reconstruction of the churches and historical sites destroyed by the bombing in the ongoing Israel-Palestine war. If this call comes, please contribute generously,” Bishop Rubaramira said.

In his Palm Sunday message to the congregation at Our Lady of Sorrows Cathedral, Kitovu in Masaka City, Rt Rev Bishop Severus Jjumba, called upon believers to be champions of peace –which he said was a strong pillar to national development. “As we are heading to the end of the Lent Period, I implore you to desist from acts of violence in all its forms to allow the development of the country,” he said.

At St Jude Catholic Parish in Wakiso District, Rev Fr Clever Tamale said families are confined in domestic violence and poverty, which lead to instability in homes. “A palm leaf is a sign of victory. Let’s pray that God brings joy to our lives, families, children, and finances. Where there's joy, there's God,” he said.

Apaa land question

The Parish Priest at Holy Rosary Catholic Chapel in Gulu City, Fr Eric Uma, faulted the government for failing to protect the people of Apaa following renewed tension and clashes in the area last week. Fr Uma said whereas the government has the military capacity to solve the impasse in Apaa, it is prioritising matters to the disadvantage of citizens.

“Many people have been killed there, the government has the military capacity to stop the bloodshed in Apaa but our soldiers have been taken to South Sudan, others to Somalia, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) but it cannot protect its citizens,” he said. Fr Uma added: “Government must be ashamed for not protecting its citizens but shipping its soldiers outside the country to protect non-Ugandans, our leaders must be ashamed for accepting to be bribed to keep quiet about the atrocities happening in Apaa.”





Call for godliness, faith

The Minister for Presidency, Ms Milly Babirye Babalanda, who is the President of the Seventh Adventist Women League, said it is the time to reflect on earthly lifestyles, and cut down extravagance beginning from self, family, and community to other levels. “Palm Sunday teaches us the importance of humility and servanthood, choosing meekness over glory. So, let us wave goodbye to our fears knowing that Christ’s triumph gives us hope,” she said.

While delivering his Palm Sunday message at Rugarama Cathedral, the Bishop of the Diocese of Kigezi, Rt Rev Gaddie Akanjuna, encouraged the Christians to repent their sins and always pray for God’s guidance so that they can attain eternal life.

At Christ the King Church in Kabale Town, the Parish Priest, Fr Fred Birungi assisted by Deacon Vincent Kamara, asked hundreds of Christians who turned up for the morning prayers to promote peace, unity, and harmony. The Fort Portal Diocese Bishop Rt Rev Robert Muhiirwa said: “Jesus endured severe suffering without complaint, enduring beatings all over His body.

When we face illness or personal challenges, we should reflect on His example.” He added: “When we encounter misunderstandings or conflicts with others, we must draw strength from Jesus' perseverance.” Speaking on humility, Bishop Muhiirwa emphasised how Jesus humbled Himself on the Cross, contrasting it with today's tendencies for ostentation in positions and organisations. He encouraged people to follow Jesus' humble example. At the Kiyinda- Mityana diocesan Cathedral in Mityana, Rev Fr Vincent Bukenya asked the faith to use this period of the holy week to strengthen their faith by emulating Jesus Christ’s suffering.

Archbishop Lambert Beinomugisha of Mbarara Archdiocese said: “The religious commitments you go through during such a period should remain part of your lives, why should there be domestic violence when we have passed this period of reflection and commitment towards our Lord Jesus Christ.” He also prayed for justice to prevail in the country. The Bishop of Ankole Diocese, Rt Rev Sheldon Mwesigwa, appealed for peace, tolerance, and upholding family values. “Let love, peace, and tolerance be key in our lives especially as we enter the political season.

The family is the foundation of society but unfortunately, most of the family values are no longer respected, there are increased cases of domestic violence, and moral degeneration among the young generation,” he said. At St Kagwa Parish in Bushenyi parish priest Rev Fr Evarist Mutambi appealed for compassion and justice for those in need. “Do not only seek about yourself and your family during this holy week but extend that compassionate heart to those in need. Also, pray that there is justice for one another,” he said.

Rev Father Didas Kasapuli, the parish priest of Uganda Marty’s Catholic Church, Mbarara, also said there was a need to love and forgive each other. Bishop Muhiirwa of Fort Portal Diocese has also appealed to President Museveni’s government to rehabilitate Mityana–Fort Portal Road. He made the remark while presiding over the Mass at Virika Cathedral.

The Mass was attended by Vice President Jessica Alupo, Ethics minister Rose Lilly Akello and other religious and political leaders. Bishop Muhiirwa said Mityana–Fort Portal Road is riddled with pot-holes and is becoming a major obstacle to the development of Fort Portal, an upcountry tourism city. “We have one big issue affecting the people of Fort Portal and others in this region — it’s a stumbling block. On Friday, I had a meeting in Kampala, but because of health issues, I used the Fort Portal–Hoima–Kampala route both going and coming. Not everyone can afford that. I am appealing to you about this terrible issue of pot-holes on the Mityana–Fort Portal Road,” said Bishop Muhiirwa.

