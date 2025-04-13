Palm Sunday: Clergy call for integrity, humility and action

Christians and communities have been challenged to choose humility and selfless service in their lives, and avoid betrayal and corruption, in a wide message from different church leaders on this year's Palm Sunday.

Rev. Fr. Ben Wakabi Kyumakiyaka, Kamuli Catholic Parish Priest, condemned corruption and betrayal by leaders, likening it to Judas Iscariot's betrayal of Jesus.

"Our leaders betray us by prioritizing personal needs over service delivery, grabbing land, and losing a sense of shame," he said.

Kamuli Boys' pupils walk to Kamuli Mission for Palm Sunday Mass. PHOTO | SAM CALEB OPIO

Fr. Wakabi called for a revival of service with integrity, death of corruption, and resurrection of moral values. Meanwhile, Minister for Presidency Milly Babirye Babalanda urged reflection on earthly lifestyles, cutting down extravagance, and embracing humility and servanthood.

"Palm Sunday teaches us the importance of humility and servanthood, choosing meekness over glory," Babalanda said. "Let's wave goodbye to our fears, knowing Christ's triumph gives us hope." She promised to lead with purpose and serve with a heart.

Fort Portal

Bishop Robert K. Muhiirwa, Ordinary of Fort Portal Diocese, used the opportunity to appeal to President Museveni's government to urgently address the poor state of the Mityana-Fort Portal road. The road is riddled with potholes, hindering the development of Fort Portal, a key tourism city. Bishop Muhiirwa emphasized that the city's growth largely depends on this road.

"We have one major issue affecting our people — it's a stumbling block," he said on Palm Sunday at Virika Cathedral. "I'm appealing to you about the terrible state of this road." He noted that tourists face long and frustrating journeys, taking over six hours instead of three.

The Bishop reminded the government that President Museveni was informed about the road's condition during Labour Day celebrations in May 2024.

"Now we need this issue addressed. I trust your approach to the President and Ministry of Works and Transport," Bishop Muhiirwa told Vice President Jessica Alupo.

Vice President Alupo acknowledged the concerns, having experienced the poor road conditions herself. "I'll notify the Ministry of Works and Transport and inform the President for an immediate solution," she said.

Local leaders also appealed for the President's attention to stalled projects, including the Buhinga Stadium and industrial park, which have remained dormant since 2018. Church leaders requested government support for a new staff house and perpetual adoration chapel.

In her remarks, Vice President Alupo commended Bishop Muhiirwa for aligning church programs with government priorities and acknowledged the church's role in complementing government efforts in health and education.

In his Palm Sunday message, Bishop Muhiirwa urged Christians to emulate Jesus' endurance and highlighted four key lessons: patience, humility, forgiveness, and hope.

"Jesus endured suffering without complaint. When we face challenges, we should reflect on His example," he said, encouraging people to follow Jesus' humble example and forgive those who wrong them

Busoga

Meanwhile, the Busoga Born Again Churches' Bishop, Eddie Munene, defended the non-use of palms on Palm Sunday by Born Again Christian Churches, saying those waving palms might betray Jesus on Good Friday.

First Deputy Prime Minister Rebecca Kadaga receives a Digital Bible from Busoga Born Again Churches Bishop Eddie Munene in 2016. PHOTO |SAM CALEB OPIO

"For us Born Again Christians, accepting Jesus Christ is a core value, not just a show," Munene explained.

Delivering a Palm Sunday message, Munene criticized leaders who abandon their roles, saying, "Leadership is service to the people, and they should be accountable, not seeking personal gains." He added that those who betray voters will face punishment, while those who deliver will be rewarded.

Bishop Munene acknowledged that some leaders have delivered for their people and are often re-elected due to their good values. Meanwhile, Bishop Emma Kiiza of Iganga Glory Revival Church encouraged people to invest in serving the Lord, saying, "Build for the Lord, and the Lord will build for you." He urged people to partner with God in building His Church, promising that God will bless them in return.

Kabale

State Minister for Finance Henry Musasizi praised the Roman Catholic Church in Uganda for driving socio-economic transformation through education, health and financial inclusion projects.

Speaking at the end of Caritas Week, which culminated on Palm Sunday at Rushoroza Cathedral in Kabale town, Musasizi pledged government support to the church, citing its crucial role in promoting wealth creation programs and development.

The state minister for finance (general duties) Mr Henry Musasizi, together with the bishop of Kabale diocese, Rt Rev Callist Rubaramira, the Kabale member of parliament, Dr Nicholas Kamara and the Ndorwa East member of parliament and other leaders, commissioning the multi-million fruit processing factory at Rushoroza in Kabale town on Sunday. PHOTO | ROBERT MUHEREZA

"The Catholic Church has initiated and runs several schools, from nursery to tertiary institutions, and established health facilities, some serving hard-to-reach areas," Musasizi said. He highlighted the church's socio-economic empowerment programs, promoting financial inclusion and skilling youth and adults in marketable skills, including value addition in agriculture.

Musasizi noted that these programs align with the National Development Plan IV, focusing on value addition in sectors like agriculture and minerals. He encouraged Caritas to respond to government calls for proposals and compete for funding, pledging to recommend their organization where possible.

Musasizi officially opened a Sh600 million fruit juice processing factory owned by Kabale Diocese, producing 600 liters daily and employing hundreds in fruit production, transportation and marketing. Bishop Callist Rubaramira urged Ugandans to work together for sustainable development, encouraging family meetings to discuss priorities for poverty eradication.