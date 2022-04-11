Palm Sunday: It is time for peace and unity

Church leaders have called upon Christians to ensure peace and unity.

Yesterday, Christians came together to celebrate Palm Sunday, the day Jesus entered Jerusalem.

In a televised Palm Sunday prayer, the Archbishop of Church of Uganda Stephen Kaziimba said Palm Sunday signifies peace.

“When we celebrate Palm Sunday, we are talking about peace. It is about love, it is about humility and meekness,” Archbishop Kaziimba said.

Palm Sunday is the day the faithful commemorate Jesus Christ’s triumphant entry into Jerusalem. It is also the first day of the holy week before the celebration of Easter.

Archbishop Kaziimba said carrying palms symbolises triumph over sin.

“Bijambiya people (hit men) should stop attacking people,” he said.

In Mbarara, Catholic Archbishop Lambart Bainomugisha called for unity among people of different tribes.

“Thank you Katikkiro (Buganda Kingdom premier Charles Peter Mayiga) for coming all the way from Buganda to Ankole to start the Holy week with us and to express and show the unity we have as Ugandans. We are very grateful. We ask for God’s blessings upon you and the kingdom,” Archbishop Bainomugisha said.

Katikkiro Mayiga said Ugandans should respect the diversity of cultures in order maintain peace.

“We should respect one another because there are different tribes everywhere across the country. People engage in tribal wars, something that is useless. You should learn from one another to promote unity because this will bring development in our country,” he said.

At Uganda Martyrs Cathedral, Nyangole in Tororo District, Archbishop Emmanuel Obbo said the faithful should use this holy month to forgive and forget.

“For sure, I don’t want to judge anyone, but everything [going on] is wrong, and that is why we need to forgive one another and reflect on our relationship with God,” he said.