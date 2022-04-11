Palm Sunday: It is time for peace and unity
What you need to know:
Religious leaders asks Christians to forgive and ensure reconciliation.
Church leaders have called upon Christians to ensure peace and unity.
Yesterday, Christians came together to celebrate Palm Sunday, the day Jesus entered Jerusalem.
In a televised Palm Sunday prayer, the Archbishop of Church of Uganda Stephen Kaziimba said Palm Sunday signifies peace.
“When we celebrate Palm Sunday, we are talking about peace. It is about love, it is about humility and meekness,” Archbishop Kaziimba said.
Palm Sunday is the day the faithful commemorate Jesus Christ’s triumphant entry into Jerusalem. It is also the first day of the holy week before the celebration of Easter.
Archbishop Kaziimba said carrying palms symbolises triumph over sin.
“Bijambiya people (hit men) should stop attacking people,” he said.
In Mbarara, Catholic Archbishop Lambart Bainomugisha called for unity among people of different tribes.
“Thank you Katikkiro (Buganda Kingdom premier Charles Peter Mayiga) for coming all the way from Buganda to Ankole to start the Holy week with us and to express and show the unity we have as Ugandans. We are very grateful. We ask for God’s blessings upon you and the kingdom,” Archbishop Bainomugisha said.
Katikkiro Mayiga said Ugandans should respect the diversity of cultures in order maintain peace.
“We should respect one another because there are different tribes everywhere across the country. People engage in tribal wars, something that is useless. You should learn from one another to promote unity because this will bring development in our country,” he said.
At Uganda Martyrs Cathedral, Nyangole in Tororo District, Archbishop Emmanuel Obbo said the faithful should use this holy month to forgive and forget.
“For sure, I don’t want to judge anyone, but everything [going on] is wrong, and that is why we need to forgive one another and reflect on our relationship with God,” he said.
At Our Lady of Sorrows Cathedral in Kitovu, Masaka Diocesan Bishop Serverus Jjumba urged Christians to forgive those who have wronged them to ensure harmony.
“I also implore you to continue with the good deeds exhibited during this Lent period. And know that the Lord exists throughout the year, not only during this time,” he said.
Bishop Anthony Zziwa of Kiyinda-Mityana Diocese said as Ugandans pray for peace in the country, they should also strengthen their faith in God through trying moments.
“Many people are currently facing different challenges after the Covid-19 pandemic and they need prayers. This is the right time to strengthen our faith,” he said.
Rev Fr John Baptist Tumusiime of Ntungamo Catholic Parish said Christians should emulate the meekness of Jesus Christ exhibited while entering into Jerusalem.
“We have spent some time without celebrating Palm Sunday like this due to Covid-19. The teaching we get is about humbleness. When Jesus was on the donkey entering Jerusalem, he never sat on it as a warrior. He never sat on it as a tourist. He…expressed a humble spirit,” Fr Tumusiime said.
At St Andrew’s Cathedral, Mbale City, Rev Canon Alice Wataka decried the rampant marriage break-ups in the country.
“I am concerned that marriages are collapsing and children are growing up in broken families and this is very bad. Family is the holiest institution that should be kept intact,” he said.
Busoga Diocese Bishop Paul Moses Samson Naimanhye tasked couples to be forgiving and work for the unity of their families.
Compiled by Sheillar Mutetsi, Denis Edema, Alex Ashaba, Andrew Mugati, Joseph Omollo, Micheal Woniala, Richard Kyanjo, Jessica Nabukenya, Perez Rumanzi, Stephen Otage & Precious Delilah