Pan-Africanists call for united visa-free Africa

Pan-Africanists have urged the formation of a united visa-free Africa, where citizens can travel freely without restrictions. They also advocated for a single currency to facilitate business transactions across the continent.

Bishop Joshua Maponga, a Zimbabwean motivational speaker, emphasized the need for ease of movement across countries, saying this can boost businesses, tourism, educational and economic opportunities.

"I hold four passports, all mine, but the pages are finished due to visa requirements. We need to open up our borders for business, tourism, education, and economic opportunities. I also have different African and Caribbean countries' currencies, this is a nightmare that we face on a day-to-day basis particularly some of us who are frequent travellers,” he said.

Mr Maponga made the remarks at the 7th Pan-African Pyramid Global Awards in Kampala on Saturday, where 19 individuals were recognized for their contributions to Pan-Africanism.

The Pan-African Pyramid speaker, Mr Andrew Irumba stressed the need for the youth to embrace Pan-Africanism.

“The first country in Africa to get independence from our colonial masters was Egypt in 1922, when they were getting independence, they thought they would unite us as one country in Africa and move forward to protect their resources. It’s now 102 years, the reasons they fought the colonialists are still very alive,” he said.

Dr Sudhir Ruparelia, Honorary Consul of Nepal to Uganda, highlighted the contributions of the Indian community in Uganda. He was awarded the Lifetime Achiever Business Entrepreneur at the event.

"Recognizing Indians as a tribe in Uganda acknowledges their significant economic and historical impact," he said.