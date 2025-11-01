Panga-wielding assailants raid Kasese, Fort Portal and Bundibugyo

Security forces in Kasese and Bundibugyo districts have reportedly foiled attacks by unknown assailants armed with pangas and catapults targeting police and army barracks.

Bundibugyo Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Rt. Maj John Mugabirwe confirmed that the attacks were carried out on two Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) detachments at Kakuka and Malindi in Bundibugyo District.

Police cordon off a scene following an attack on a police barracks in Kasese District

Maj. Mugabirwe said UPDF soldiers at Kakuka Detach managed to repel the attackers, killing five individuals who were dressed in plain clothes and armed with pangas. He added that troops are still moving towards the Malindi Detachment to assess the situation there.

The RDC said none of the deceased suspects in Bundibugyo were found with firearms.

Another attack happened at Kasese police barracks, Rughedabara police post, where four assailants armed with pangas and catapults were killed by security forces and several suspects were detained.

UPDF soldiers heavily deployed at Canon Apollo Core PTC in Fort Portal City, where unknown assailants armed with machetes had reportedly attempted to attack the college in the wee hours of Saturday morning. Five assailants were shot dead as security forces foiled the attack.… pic.twitter.com/PiOaXwCYko — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) November 1, 2025

Security has not yet given out details of the attack.

Gunshots were also reported in Fort Portal City as security forces foiled an attack on Canon Apollo Core PTC. According to one of the college staff members who preferred to remain anonymous, the Saturday attack happened at around 6:30 am.

"One of my colleagues had gone out for morning jogging, but saw many people at the school. They told him to go away. When he started running, they also started coming toward him. Soon, he met armed soldiers who later began exchanging bullets," she said. She also saw two dead bodies at the school gate following the attack.





Some of the suspects arrested following the attack in Kasese







