Panga-wielding thugs terrorise city residents

Residents of Mbarara City are living in fear of panga-wielding thugs who attack and rob people. Residents of Kakoba Central, Kyapotani, Alliance, Calvary and Katokye cells, all in Mbarara City South Division, said they are having sleepless nights because of the thugs. According to locals, at least four people have been killed and several others injured between June and August by the thugs. Ms Patience Kangume, a resident of Alliance Cell, was one of the victims at the weekend as she approached her home on a boda boda at night. “A stranger, who pretended to be in danger approached us, making noise that he was being chased by thieves. We attempted to come to his rescue, and before we knew it, four people armed with pangas and knives surrounded us,” she said.

“The boda boda cyclist jumped off the motorcycle to fight back, pelting them with stones, but they seemed determined. They demanded money and my mobile phone as they hacked me,” Ms Kangume added. She said the boda boda rider continued throwing stones while raising an alarm, forcing the assailants to flee. Ms Ronah Ainembazi, a resident of Kakoba Central Cell, also survived an attack when the criminals broke into her home. “Three thugs carrying pangas jumped over the perimeter wall and broke into my house at around 2:30am. They ordered me to give them my mobile money PIN. They withdrew all the money from my phone and took other household items,” she said.

Mr Robert Twesigye, a boda boda cyclist, said some areas are now “no-go zones” at night. “You take a person there, the thieves take your boda boda and your life. So we do not go to some places at night. It is risky for us cyclists,” he said. Mr Isaac Ayebazibwe, the secretary of Kakoba Central Cell in Mbarara City South Division, said that despite writing to security authorities about the escalating crime, no action had been taken. “People are living in fear because unidentified thugs moving in groups, armed with knives, iron bars, pangas and big stones, are terrorising our village. We have written so many letters indicating the black spots to the parish internal security officer (PISO), the district police commander (DPC) and the area city resident commissioner (RCC), but we have not been helped at all,” Mr Ayebazibwe said.

“A few days back, they killed a granddaughter of Isha Nakyanzi Kahimakazi, and another female resident was stabbed to death together with her child. They also stabbed to death a one Osbert, the son of Mzee Kaharata. When we inform the police, they just come and pick the bodies without making any arrests,” he added Mr Ayebazibwe asked the government to allow the revival of the old resistance council system, which involved moving from house to house, screening people and arresting suspected criminals. However, Rwizi Region Police Spokesperson Samson Kasasira downplayed the situation, saying operations were ongoing. “We have both motorised and foot patrols at night to protect people and their belongings. So the issue is not alarming and we are in control,” he said.

Rwizi Region Police Spokesperson Samson Kasasira says according to their bi-annual report on break-ins, theft and robbery from January to June, 716 cases were reported to police, 250 cases taken to court and 59 convictions secured.



