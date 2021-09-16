Panic as assailants drop threatening leaflets in Rukungiri

By Ronald Kabanza More by this Author

Panic grew amongst residents of Buyanja Sub County in Rukungiri District after unknown thugs dropped leaflets threatening to kill people within the area.

The intimidating leaflets have been found in Kisharara Cell, Rubanga parish, Buyanja Sub County in Rukungiri District.

According to Agaba Emmy Rubondo, the Buyanja Sub County Chairperson, the assailants warned that they would start attacks on October 3, 2021.

“The leaflets which carried messages in Luganda, were first seen by juveniles who took them to their guardian,” Rubondo said.

The message on the leaflet also rallies residents to always go home earlier so that the assailants can find them in their homes.

They also promised to chop off heads of unnamed village chairpersons in Buyanja as well as other people in Buyanja and Kebisoni Sub Counties.

Rukungiri acting District Police Commander, Edwin Atukunda confirmed to our reporter that the leaflets were dropped and found in the area.

“Am appealing to the public to stay calm and very careful. Report any person suspected to be a wrong doer,” Atukunda said.

Stephen Bewayo Nsubuga, the Rukungiri District Resident Commissioner said: “My office is aware and well informed about this situation and as security we have already deployed investigative officers to assess the situation on ground.”

Bewayo who heads the district security team noted that this should ‘‘wake up all residents to work hand in hand with armed forces in fighting this criminality.’’

The RDC also confirmed that the assailants in previous leaflets said they want 10 heads from the district as threats of murders that started from Masaka spread in several parts of the country.

A week ago, the suspected attackers indicated that they were done with the Greater Masaka Region and were planning to strike districts of Bushenyi, Mitooma, Rukungiri and Mbarara, according to letters they dropped in Bushenyi district.