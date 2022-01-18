Panic as fuel runs out in Kampala

A fuel station in Kampala on January 17. PHOTO/NMG

By  Precious Delilah

What you need to know:

  • The shortage sparked traffic gridlock at various fuel stations as motorists struggled to refill their tanks.

Fuel stations in Kampala have hiked prices after the demand for the product increased due to a shortage of fuel in the country.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.