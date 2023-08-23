Panic as refugee dies at Tororo temporary camp

Fear is rife after an infant died at the temporary refugee camp set up by Tororo District authorities to take care of Congolese refugees who are returning from Kenya.

With the sudden death of the four-month-old baby girl, both the district authorities and the refugees have been thrown into panic.

According to Tuzera Alima the mother of the deceased, her baby was well up until midnight when she was discovered dead.

The Resident District Commissioner, Mr Nickson Owole confirmed that prior to the registered death, the district authorities had not received any case of abnormal health at the camp but they were surprised to learn that the infant had passed on.

He told this publication that his office started communicating with the Office of the Prime Minister from the time that they received the first batch of refugees but no serious response was given.

He attributed the death to the poor living conditions that the refugees have been subjected to, especially sleeping in an open room that the district has provided.

‘’Ordinarily, a four-month-old baby cannot sleep outside because of the cold and I suspect the baby could have succumbed to pneumonia. As the district security committee, we have done our part by letting the concerned offices know of the situation but they have been reluctant,’’ he said.

Mr Owole said the first time he reported the matter to the Office of the Prime Minister, the response he got was that the government does not have resources to transport the refugees to the gazetted camps.

The district started receiving the group of refugees, primarily consisting of children returning to Uganda last month through Malaba point of entry from Kenya where they had reportedly gone to seek asylum after fleeing refugee camps in Western Uganda.

Ms Juliet Ayo, the executive director of Human Rights Rehabilitation Centre Tororo says the harsh conditions have forced some of the families to go and work in people’s homes, leading to upheaval in the neighbouring communities.

‘’The problem is likely to worsen because on some days, these people go even without a meal…while parents have almost sold all their clothes to enable them to buy food for their children,’’ she said.