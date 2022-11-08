Panic as security operatives raid Nakaseke, arrest 10 Nadduli relatives

A security operation at Kalege village, Semuto Sub County in Nakaseke District where at least 10 people that are reportedly close relatives to veteran politician and former minister without portfolio, Abdul Nadduli on Tuesday raised fear and panic among the affected families.

Mr Lawrence Kibirige, the Semuto Sub County LC3 Chairperson in a brief interview with this publication on Tuesday afternoon said he responded to a distress phone call from one of the relatives of a family where their son had been picked at 3am on Tuesday.

“I rushed to Kalege village after receiving the news about the arrest of some people at Kalege village. The residents claimed that the security operatives that drove in two vehicles beat-up some of the family members in the course of arrest,” he said.

"We are in touch with the District Security Committee headed by the Nakaseke RDC to ascertain the type of operation and where the 10 suspects are being held. We have unconfirmed reports that the suspects are now held at the Kampala-based Special Investigation Unit on unknown charges,” Kibirige revealed on Tuesday.

The former minister and Luweero veteran politician said he had received a distress phone call at 2am am from one of the family members at Kalege village in Semuto Sub County informing him about the security raid at their respective homes.

“I have not yet ascertained the actual reasons for the arrests but I have been told that the people arrested are in safe hands of the law enforcers. It is better to contact the police for further details about the arrests,” Hajj Nadduli said.

Ms Erina Nassejje, a sister to one of the people detained revealed that the operatives who conducted the arrests arrived driving in three vehicles and demanded to talk to Mr Jakana Yusuf.

“Jakana Yusuf was inside the house and got arrested immediately he identified himself to the security operatives. When the family members tried to inquire about the reasons for his arrest, they were roughed up by the operatives,” she said.

According to Nassejje, the operatives also demanded for “a gun as they bundled Jakana into one of the waiting Saloon cars.” Several other people were arrested at Kalege village.

Nakaseke RDC, Mr Yahaya Kakooza on Tuesday confirmed to this publication that his office had learnt about the arrests at Kalege village and was in touch with the police to ascertain the details of the operation.

While a section of the public in Semuto Sub County on Tuesday attributed the arrests to the violent acts that left some people injured at the burial of activist Jakana Nadduli, son to Hajji Abdul Nadduli about two weeks ago, several claimed that the security operatives demanded for guns in the course of arrest during the Tuesday morning security raid.

After the violent scenes that unfolded during the burial ceremony where an NRM party activist, Mr Ivan Kamuntu Majambere got injured, police revealed that detectives were on ground to ensure that all individuals suspected of taking part in what authorities described as a mob attack are brought to book.