Panic grips residents as uncertainty looms over Njeru stock farm

The continued uncertainty over the ownership of the Njeru stock farm in Njeru municipality, Buikwe District, has elicited panic among residents.

The 76-year-old farm is being contested by the Minister of Internal Affairs, Gen Kahinda Otafiire, and the National Animal Genetic Research Institute and Data Bank (NAGRC & DB).

However, the arrest of the farm manager, Dr Christine Wabule, and some of her workers last month has only escalated the panic among residents, who are now calling for President Museveni’s intervention.

Dr Wabule was arrested on January 23, charged with criminal trespass, detained at Njeru Police Station, and later released.

Dr Wabule, according to sources, tried to explain that she was an employee of the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industries and Fisheries (MAAIF) and that the matter would be handled by her superiors, but her plea fell on deaf ears.

Residents interviewed for this story say the majority of them are directly or indirectly earning a living from the farm, and therefore, it should be maintained.

The former Buikwe District Woman Member of Parliament, Ms Dorothy Mpiima, says the farm was started in 1948 to provide different breeds of cattle, goats, chicken, and pigs to the people of Njeru and eastern Uganda, especially those working during the construction of the Old Jinja Bridge at the time.

“If the farm is closed, many dairy farmers will lose out and it will affect the agricultural sector,” Ms Mpiima said at the weekend.

Mr Sedrack Wunji, a student pursuing a bachelor’s degree in science (agriculture), said the farm is “so important to his studies”.

He added: “I have gained skills in using different farm equipment, castration, diagnosing pigs and cattle; animal management, and manufacturing nitrogen. The farm’s existence has added a lot to my studies since it possesses most of the things I study in theory.”

A resident of Njeru municipality, who declined to be named because he doesn’t want to be in the media spotlight, said the farm doesn’t only benefit them, but the entire country.

“This farm manufactures nitrogen which is consumed by most of the hospitals in eastern Uganda, while some health facilities use it to treat albinos. Some districts conduct artificial insemination here” he said.

Gen Otafiire has always denied illegally taking over the farm, saying he is only taking what belongs to him.

The farm is one of the biggest taxpayers, with reports suggesting that it remitted slightly over Shs1b to the Njeru municipal council in property rate tax.

About the farm

Njeru stock farm was started on 1,099 acres at Bukaya West Village, Njeru municipality, Buikwe District in 1948 by the protectorate government, which reportedly got a 99-year-old lease from the family of Ham Mukasa, expected to end in 2047.

However, the lease was later cancelled after Njeru Town Council, together with the MAAIF, allegedly failed to pay busulu to the family.

It is one of the government farms managed by the MAAIF, and hosts a demonstration farm, breeding, and research centre, among other facilities.

In 2019, Gen Otafiire, who claimed ownership of 50 acres, explained that he asked the court to throw the government out of the land because he had secured rights from the original owners after the government failed to pay for its lease.