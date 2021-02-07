Panic in Moroto Municipality as criminals terrorise residents  

By Steven Ariong More by this Author

Tension is high Moroto Municipality in Karamoja sub region following several cases of deadly criminal attacks by suspected criminals.

Despite presence of Anti Stock Theft Unit and police who patrol streets at night, armed criminals are still attacking residents.

Daily Monitor has learnt that between December 12, 2020 and February 7, 2021, suspected criminals have killed about 20 people in Moroto Municipality and some parts of Napak District, leaving more than 30 injured.

On January 10, 2021, Mr James Mudong a resident of Camp Swahili in Moroto Municipality lost his left ear to the criminals who demanded money from him.

"They asked me for Shs400, 000 which I didn't have. As I was pleading one, of them cut off my left ear," he said.

Mr Mudong is receiving treatment at Matany Hospital.

On the same day, another person was shot dead while watching a football match at Katanga in the suburbs of Moroto Municipality.

On January 13, residents of Camp Swahilli in Moroto Municipality recovered a severed head of an unidentified person dropped near a community borehole.

On February 1, another person was shot and injured in Katamukono village in Moroto Municipality while local reports also indicate that criminals broke into at least seven houses and looted items.

Residents say that on February 2, over 20 gangsters raided one of the homes of Chief John Bule of Nadunget Parish, in Moroto Municipality. They stole 30 chickens from the home.

"I have abandoned my home because I fear that any time I will be killed," he said.

Ms Betty Nangiro, a resident of Baza Village in Moroto Municipality, lost Shs70,000 to a criminal gang.

South Karamoja Police Spokesperson, Mr Michael Longole confirmed the presence of criminal gangs in the municipality and appealed to residents to corporate with authorities.

He said that police have intensified night patrols in the area.

However, some residents say police officers who are deployed to patrol the streets usually retreat at midnight which gives leeway to criminals.

