Parallel Mufti Ssemambo pledges unity among Muslims

The newly elected parallel Mufti of Uganda Sheikh Abdalla Ssemambo has pledged to start with promoting unity among Muslims saying “division in the religion has affected their development across the country.”

Speaking to the media during his first meeting with Muslim leaders (Imaams) in Kampala, Sheikh Ssemambo said his leadership will focus uniting factions created during Mufti Shaban Mubajje‘s regime.

“All the factions were cause by the acts of Mufti Mubajje because whatever he has done as a Muslim leader was contradicting with the Islamic teaching, starting with the sale of Muslim properties,” he remarked.

“We need to revive all our structures which were destroyed by previous leadership. Whoever was not supporting the leadership was fired without a genuine reason and replaced by unqualified leaders,” he added.

Sheikh Ssemambo echoed that he will “very soon take over his office and the leadership of Old Kampala per the old Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) constitution.”

“Whatever we are doing is in line with the law and the old UMSC constitution,” he claimed.

Still on Tuesday, he distanced himself from several sagas involving Mubajje.

“Since I was appointed deputy Mufti, I have never come across the accounts of UMSC or any document related to finances. All were managed by the Mufti and the Secretary General,” Ssemambo noted.

Ssemambo also revealed that he plans to save Muslim properties by engaging different people to raise a debt estimated over Shs19billion.

Early this week, UMSC strongly rejected the alleged suspension of Sheikh Mubajje, saying the process leading to Ssemambo’s election was unlawful.

"We have the constitution which regulates the UMSCand we all know that members of General assembly do not elect the Mufti. Instead, Majilis AL-Ulaama (group of sheikhs) vet the Mufti," UMSC Secretary General Abbas Sekyanzi Muluubya reiterated on Monday.