Parent’s struggle to raise child with spina bifida

In 2016, Ms Beatrice Bikoch gave birth to her third child. Ms Bikoch and her husband were happy about the new addition to their family despite the fact that the baby had an abnormal head. They were, however, worried that she would die young. The doctor later told Ms Bikoch that the condition her baby was born with is referred to as spina bifida. The defect occurs during early pregnancy when the neural tube, which eventually forms the brain and the spinal cord, fails to close completely.

Nine years later, Ms Bikoch, a resident of Onjuku Upper Cell, Thatha Division, in Nebbi Municipality, has never forgotten what happened the day her daughter came into the world through C-section. She named her Laura Nyamer and the girl is now in Primary Three. “I thought my daughter would not live to this day. I thought she was going to die. Even my husband was worried.

He went and told his relatives that I delivered a baby girl, but she may not live because she had a birth defect,” she recalled. Ms Bikoch said because of the negative comments about her daughter’s condition, she cried a lot. “I cried because no one was telling me that my girl was going to live. I prayed a lot in my heart for God to spare the life of my daughter. He listened to my prayer. And by God’s grace, she is alive,” she adds. She said mothers with babies who have similar conditions helped her a lot to cope with stress.

She noted that without such emotional and psychosocial support, life would not have been the same. “We shared our experiences. The advice I got helped me a lot to cope with challenges I faced after my daughter was born,” she said. Ms Bikoch added that myths about the medical condition have resulted in parents believing that their children are cursed.

“A few understand that this is a medical condition. Now that I know what my daughter is suffering from, I will do whatever I can to help her achieve her dreams,” she said. However, Ms Bikoch, who works as an assistant records officer at Nebbi Municipal Council, is facing a lot of challenges with her daughter. Every day, she struggles with stigma and discrimination. Her daughter faces a lot of rejection at school. “Because one of her legs made it difficult to walk, some pupils mimic her in mockery. Teachers are not helping her.

But I am happy she is a brave girl. Whenever she answers the call of nature, she would talk to friendly teachers to call me. I always rush to school to help her,” she adds. The high cost of living, a stroke that has left her husband paralysed, and a meagre salary of Shs400,000 a month have left Bikoch a broken woman.

“My husband used to farm cotton and support the family. But now he is bedridden. I am the breadwinner. I have to use the little money I get to buy Pampers, pay for school, medical bills, and meet other expenses. That is a lot of work for a lowly paid woman,” she said. Nyamer, on the other hand, vowed never to let her condition define her. She wants to read hard and become a medical doctor.

“My dream is to become a medical doctor. I want to heal people who are sick. That is my dream and I am going to achieve it,” she said. Nyamer is among the 1,500 children across Uganda who are receiving psychosocial support, treatment, and care from Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus Association of Uganda (SHAU). The organisation has also offers psychosocial support to parents and caregivers to help them cope with the mental health challenges associated with taking care of children and young adults affected by the condition.

Ms Justine Kamakune, the regional programme assistant manager at SHAU, said parents of children and young adults with spina bifida and hydrocephalus are struggling with depression as a result of myths and challenges associated with caring for them.

“These parents and caregivers go through a lot. Some think their children were cursed. Mostly, women are the ones facing these challenges. The men accuse their wives of being a curse, which they believed was the reason for the children's misfortune. This, in some cases, has resulted in separation,” she said.

Ms Kamakune, with culture still deeply rooted, 70 percent of women with children suffering from the medical condition have become single after their partners abandoned them for bringing misfortune in the family. “Due to a deep-rooted culture, women take the blame for this condition. The men later walk away from the marriage,” she added.

The organisation has since embarked on a nationwide awareness campaign to educate the population about the medical condition, ensuring that they understand its cause. “We want to tell our people that there is no link between spina bifida and hydrocephalus to curse or witchcraft. We want them to understand the condition is purely medical but not any other cultural practices,” she said.

Mr Julius Ocakacon, a father of a 12-year-old boy suffering from the condition, said with a handful of professional healthcare workers who are still deeply rooted in culture, the communities may still link the condition to witchcraft. “My son was born on January 8, 2008, in the hospital. The midwives came out and told me that my wife had produced a cursed baby boy. They named him Ojok. But I rejected the notion, I named my son Brian Ogenrwot. Now, Brian is in Primary Seven and will sit for his Primary Leaving Examinations this year from St Jude Primary School,” he said. Mr Ocakacon said there is need for community sensitisation about the condition.

Doctors’ advice

Dr Daniel Okello, the Gulu City health officer, said despite the myths and stigma around the condition, parents should provide all the necessary support to their children. Dr Okello said the parents can help children overcome their challenges. “These children can live a normal life like any other person if they are empowered. No one should let their disability define them. With proper care and education, they can become successful in life. Denying them the education opportunity will make them feel neglected and hopeless,” he advised.

Spina bifida and hydrocephalus are congenital anomalies, presenting in one in every 1,000 live births, according to data provided by AVSI, a civil society organisation. According to the World Health Organisation, about 80 to 90 percent of babies with spina bifida also develop hydrocephalus, a condition that causes fluid inside the head to build up, causing pressure to increase and the skull to expand to a larger than normal size. It can also cause convulsions, tunnel vision, mental disability, or death.



