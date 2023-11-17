Parents in Busoga ignorant of sickle cell among children

There is high ignorance and lack of sensitisation among parents about sickle cell, with most of them attaching the disease to traditional beliefs, health practitioners have revealed.

Dr Emem Offong, who works with Whispers Magical Children’s Hospital and Maternity in Jinja City, says some parents still have a traditional mindset of treating their children locally and only thinking of visiting hospitals when the situation cannot be handled.

According to Dr Offong, for years, he has noticed that sickle cell cases in Busoga Sub-region are high, with anaemia coming close.

“We receive children at the fertility presenting symptoms of anaemia when actually they have sickle cells and only come to hospitals when the patient’s condition has worsened,” said Dr Offong during a free medical camp organised by Jinja Regional Referral Hospital, Busoga Health Forum and private hospitals.

The services include; gynecology, ophthalmology, heart disease screening, cancer screening, mental health services, laboratory services, dental services, and blood donation among others.

The medical camp drew hundreds of people from the districts of Bugiri, Iganga, Mayuge, Bugweri, Jinja, Buikwe, Mukono and Jinja City, ahead of the Busoga royal wedding.

Kyabazinga William Gabula Nadiope IV is expected to tie the knot with Ms Jovia Mutesi tomorrow at Christ’s Cathedral, Bugembe in Jinja North City Division.

Dr Offong noted that sickle cell patients only need blood, but there is a challenge of blood shortage in the country.

He added: “In our weekly clinic, we register between 50 and 60 sickle cell patients, and when we talk to their parents, they deny it. We, however, try to counsel them and start enrolling the patient for free treatment in the facility.”

Dr Alfred Yayi, the director of Jinja Regional Referral Hospital and chairperson of the organising committee, says about 50 health partners are participating in the free medical camp, which is also their contribution as health partners in the Busoga Sub-region.