Parents of Kawempe fire victim demand justice

The parents of a 24-year-old woman who was last week killed in a Kawempe house fire have asked the police and other security agencies to expedite the investigations of a possible arson case.

Ms Constance Ntegyereize and Mr John Kaana, residents of Rwamukundi cell in Kabale town in Kabale District, say Patricia Arinda—their first child—provided financial support to them.

Arinda died on Thursday in an inferno at Nabweru, Kawempe division, in Kampala district together with a 27-year-old man only identified as Kajumba.

“Whereas I had thought of forgiving the persons behind the death of my lovely daughter, the inner spirit tells me that her killers should be...given a deterrent sentence,” Ms Ntegyerize said, adding “It’s our humble appeal for financial support from our beloved President Museveni and his government as he did to the victims of the Kampala stampede early this year because we are vulnerable peasants.”

Born on May 5, 1999, Arinda wrote her Uganda Certificate of Education examinations at Kabale Trinity College. She attained skills in record keeping before getting employed as a records officer at one of the pharmacies in Kampala.

Last phone call

She last talked to her parents last Thursday morning via telephone and promised to send them Shs100,000 to replenish their food stocks. Arinda also promised to pay school fees for her only sister Susan Akandinda who is in primary four.

“We were shocked when the father of the suspected killer called us later in the evening saying that our daughter had died in an inferno,” a teary Ms Ntegyereize said, adding, “The father of the suspected killer is my brother and the suspected killer is my niece called Susan Kaitesi.”

Ms Ntegyerize said that her deceased daughter had previously shared two life-threatening incidents.

“My deceased daughter told me that some people attempted to push her into Lake Victoria waters during a boat cruise as she celebrated her birthday last year. She also told me that in December last year, a man attempted to kill her at the gate of her residence in Kampala,” Ms Ntegyereize revealed.

She added: “My daughter told me that she suspected her cousin sister Kaitesi to be the mastermind of these incidents because she was not happy with her at the time.”

The duo were shocked that the misunderstanding between the two cousins resulted into deaths.