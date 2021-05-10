Parents on the spot for chasing away pregnant girls

By Yahudu Kitunzi More by this Author

Cases of parents chasing away teenage pregnant girls from their homes in Butaleja District are rampant, especially in the rural communities, Daily Monitor has established.

According to the district officials, in 2019, more than 30 cases were registered while in 2020, more than 40 cases were recorded.

The officials, however, maintain that the majority of the cases are not reported due to fear of victimisation.

The acting Bukedi South police spokesperson, Mr Moses Mugwe, said although they don’t have statistics, cases of parents chasing away their girls are rampant.

“I don’t have statistics but some of the victims are forced to marry or carry out abortions by their parents who think it’s evil for a girl to get pregnant when she is still at her father’s home,” he said. Mr Mugwe said as police, they have intensified community policing to sensitise the parents about the dangers of disowning their children.

Mr Isma Guloba, an elder and resident of Busolwe Town Council, said in the Banyole culture, it is an abomination for a girl to get pregnant while at her father’s home.

Research

According to a survey, which was conducted by Butaleja District health office in all health centres in different sub-counties, a total of 2,601 learners were impregnated in 2019 while 2,664 were affected in 2020.

Findings from the survey also indicate that of the 5,265 girls, only 3,596 attended antenatal care.

The most affected sub-county is Busolwe Town Council with 650 teenage deliveries in 2019 and 595 in 2020.

One of the victims only identified as Nawanghoma said her parents forced her out of their home after they found out that she was pregnant last year.

“My parents gave me two options, either to abort or to leave the home. I decided to leave the home,” she said.

Nawanghoma decided to go and live with his uncle in Butesa Village, Butaleja Sub-county, who later chased her away. After running out of options, she had to find another man for marriage.

Ms Gloria Namulwa, a teacher by profession and resident of Butaleja Sub-county, said the district should pass an Ordinance to arrest and prosecute parents who chase away their pregnant daughters.

The prime minister of Owa Sehulu Wa Bunyole Cultural Institution, Mr Lyadda Apollo, condemned the act.

“When you chase your pregnant girls from home, where do you want them to go? This can even force them to commit suicide,” Mr Apollo said.

Mr Apollo, who is also a head teacher of Rock High school in Tororo District, said parents should ensure their children continue with their education after birth delivery.

The Resident District Commissioner for Butaleja, Mr Stanley Bayole, said there is need for joint efforts to fight sexual harassment in the district to save the girl-child.

“I warn the parents against chasing away their pregnant daughters because it’s an offence. We will arrest them,” he said.

Mr Patrick Mwesigye, the director of Uganda Youth and Adolescents Health Forum, said: “The government should intervene to save the girl-child from such cruel injustices. We also need to build the capacity of senior women and men at schools.”

