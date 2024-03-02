Parents, pupils protest over plan to turn Busia school into poultry unit

Parents and pupils of Busia Unique Nursery and Primary School in Busia Town have protested against the move by the director to close the institution and turn its classrooms into a poultry unit.

In doing so, authorities say, he will have plunged the future of at least 200 pupils into uncertainty- and rendered over a dozen teachers and nonteaching staff unemployed.

Suleiman Muto, one of the parents, alleged that school director Muhammad Bashir stopped pupils from accessing the facility when they reported for lessons on March 1.

“I saw my children returning home, saying they had been denied entrance into the school by the director. That is why we are protesting,” Muto told Monitor.

He added: “The information I have is that the director (Bashir) decided to close the school and start using classrooms as a poultry house, and that is the reason for the protest.”

Speaking on Friday, Muto explained that whereas the director was changing the school’s business model, many of them had already paid fees and other requirements for the beginning of first term.

Parent Patrick Omukaga explained that the director had been pushing for quick payments of all school fees at the beginning of the term, suggesting unease at the private school.

“Because he wasn’t realising any profits, he has moved to close the school,” Omukaga, who revealed that he has four children at the school, said, adding that it was “difficult” for him to clear all the fees at once as sought by the director.

Another parent who identified herself as Fatuma Kibekityo claimed that Bashir previously sent away all teachers and headmaster Omari Musana, prompting them and the pupils to protest for their return.

When contacted, Bashir denied closing the school, saying he had simply demanded for accountability from the headmaster since the school was making huge losses.

“The headmaster was not giving me proper accountability for the money parents paid, and that is why I asked him to explain,” he said in his defence of the protest that drew police, Busia deputy Resident District Commissioner (RDC) and municipal education department officials.

Speaking after a meeting with the school stakeholders, Busia deputy RDC Grace Kanuna said “the school had not closed”, adding that he “had come to arrest Bashir after his alleged with parents and pupils.”