Students register and screen for Covid-19 symptoms at Luzira Secondary School in October 2020. PHOTO/DAVID LUBOWA

Parents, schools lock horns over new charges

By  Monitor Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Parents say it is unfair to pay schools for Senior Two students yet they had earlier paid.

A host of parents and head teachers across the country are at loggerheads after schools increased fees and imposed emergency post-lockdown charges ahead of the planned reopening of schools next Monday.

