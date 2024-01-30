Parents want fees hike at Namutumba govt institute reversed

Parents and guardians of Basoga Nsadhu Memorial Technical Institute in Namutumba District want the immediate reversal of fees hikes and other charges at the institution before the academic year begins on Monday next week.

The institute was constructed by government in remembrance of the deceased information minister Basoga Nsadhu. However, there are concerns that it has instituted a 50 per cent increase in fees, which most parents deem too high.

Ms Joan Namulondo, a resident of Bugabula Village in Ivukula Town Council, who reportedly has two children at the institute, said the 50 per cent increase is “too much given the high inflation in the country.”

The annual inflation rate in Uganda stood at 2.6 per cent in December 2023, unchanged from the rate observed in the previous month.

However, the Bank of Uganda forecasts it at 3 per cent and four per cent in the fourth quarter of 2024, and back to between the 4 per cent and 5 per cent range.

“I have a boy and girl offering welding and metal fabrication, plus tailoring respectively, but the boy is most likely going to sit home because I do not have Shs1m per term for both children,” Namulondo said on Monday.

Juliet Musubika, another parent and resident of Kangulumo ‘A’ Village in Namutumba Town Council decried the fees for “scaring away learners.”

According to Ms Musubika, every year, the government gives scholarships to the best-performing students who want to join vocational institutes, but the scholarships, she says benefit children from well-off families.

Mariam Naigaga, the Namutumba District Woman Member of Parliament told Monitor that tuition fees for day and boarding students at the institute were increased.

According to her, it was a decision by the school’s principal Sempewo Kizito, and not government.

Efforts to speak to Mr Kizito were futile as our repeated phone calls to him went unanswered.

According to Naigaga, private students are paying Shs560,000, which she described as “a lot of money”.

The councilor representing Namutumba Town Council, Mr Kassim Kalenzi, says the institute offers an opportunity to those who fail Primary Seven and Senior Four, and suggested that tuition fees for private students be lowered to at least Shs300,000 per semester.

Previously, the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Community Affairs, Ms Rebecca Kadaga, stated that it was “unfortunate” that the institute was not benefiting the people of Namutumba