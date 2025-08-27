Parents warned over rising childhood obesity in Uganda

A senior education official has expressed concern about the increasing risk of childhood obesity in Uganda and urged parents to play an active role in encouraging children to participate in sports and other physical activities.

Obesity is a medical condition characterised by the abnormal or excessive accumulation of body fat that presents a health risk. According to the 2022 Uganda Non-Communicable Disease Risk Factor Survey, nearly six percent of children aged between five and 17 years living in urban areas are either overweight or obese. The 2022 Uganda Demographic and Health Survey (UDHS) indicated that 26 percent of women and 11 percent of men aged from 15 to 49 were overweight or obese.

Speaking during Kampala Parents’ School’s Annual Sports Day on Saturday, last week, Rev Canon Duncans Mugumya, the commissioner for Physical Education and Sports, said modern parenting faces new challenges as children spend more time glued to screens and less time outdoors, coupled with the growing influence of fast foods. This, he said, has created a “toxic combination” fuelling obesity in schools.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), obesity increases the risk of non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, stroke, certain cancers, and also affects mental health and quality of life.

The most common way to measure obesity is through the body mass index (BMI), which is calculated by dividing a person’s weight in kilogrammes by the square of their height in metres (kg/m²). WHO indicates that, a BMI of 25–29.9 is classified as overweight, while a BMI of 30 or higher is classified as obese.

Dr Mugumya warned that parents must do more than simply provide for their children.

“Your involvement in their physical growth is as important as your involvement in their academics,” he said. “Be present at their games, offer constructive feedback, and celebrate their successes. Sports do not build character; they reveal it,” he added. Dr Mugumya stressed that physical activity must be seen not only as play or competition but as an investment in the country’s future.

“Sports are not just about winning medals. They shape healthy minds and bodies, and prepare responsible citizens and future leaders,” he said. WHO report According to the WHO, more than one billion people in the world are now living with obesity.

The Global Nutrition Report 2022 estimated that about 2.9 percent of children under five are overweight, while World Bank modelled data places the figure higher at 4.2 percent in 2024, up from 3.9 percent the previous year.

The 2016 UDHS had earlier reported that five percent of children under five were either overweight or obese. Recent studies confirm the upward trend in school-age children, with research conducted in Mbarara in 2024 finding that 5.4 percent were overweight and 1.8 percent obese. Kampala shows even higher prevalence, with nearly eight to nine percent of children classified as overweight in some assessments.