Parish chief, three others held over impersonating Nabbanja

Police in Bukomansimbi District are holding four men over soliciting money from residents under false pretense using the name of the Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanjja.

The suspects were arrested after a tip off from residents who informed police about their “questionable dealings mostly in the night.”

The quartet was arrested from Kagologolo Village, Kitanda Sub County in Bukomansimbi district in the wee hours of Tuesday morning when a group of over 150 residents were asked to meet so that each could pay Shs20,000 subscription fee.

They accused were traveling in a Land Rover car which police has since impounded.

Prior to the arrest, the suspect were from Kisiita Parish where at least 88 residents had been duped even as the suspected criminals were set to receive more cash from Kagologolo Village, according to police.

Monitor has learnt that the Kagologolo Parish Chief was the one convincing residents to trust the suspects with their money saying “they would earn big.’

“We were promised that after contributing Shs20,000, they would in return give us Shs400,000 to help us cover school fees and expenses of our children in any school of our choice,” Maria Nabuuma, one of the duped residents said in an interview on Wednesday.

Kagologolo Village boda-boda rider Simon Sseninde claimed that he was asked to pay Shs80,000 because he had four children.

“I am hurt to learn that my hard-earned money was taken by fraudsters,” Sseninde said.

On Wednesday morning, a group of about 30 women stormed the Bukomansimbi police station seeking justice in regards to the matter as they also urged the prime minister’s intervention.

“Since the programme was being introduced by our local leaders known to us, we knew everything was true and because the OPM has been supporting other groups, we saw it necessary to make financial contributions,” fraud victim Specioza Nakasujja said.

One of the accused defended their group saying it is working as Classic African Community Empowerment Organisation but not necessarily disguising as OPM.

“Our organization is not yet registered, but we think that by the end of this week, we shall have our certificate,” one of the suspects said.

Bukomansimbi deputy Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Fred Kalema, who led the crackdown on the group, said they are making efforts to ensure affected residents get their money back.

“We have been following them [suspects] for the last one week and we made sure that at around 2am, we surrounded them and arrested the group,” Kalema told journalists on Wednesday.

Late Wednesday, OPM spokesperson Charles Odongtho said: “A bursary or scholarships scheme is not one of the interventions of the OPM. Those are dubious individuals who are out there to con unsuspecting Ugandans."