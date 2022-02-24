Prime

Parish model opens cracks among leaders

Vice President Jessica Alupo with Local Government minister Raphael Magyezi (left) and  Information minister Chris Baryomunsi after addressing journalists about the launch of PDM in Kampala on February 22, 2022. PHOTO/ ABUBAKER LUBOWA

By  Monitor Team

What you need to know:

  • Local government leaders and would-be beneficiaries say they want a policy in place to undergird implementation of the programme.

With just 48 hours to the launch of the Parish Development Model (PDM), a programme that President Museveni and bureaucrats bill as an antidote to poverty, local government leaders propose a raft of changes to make the initiative work.  
In interviews with dozens of district and sub-county leaders, as well as would-be beneficiaries, officials told this newspaper that they want a policy in place to undergird implementation of PDM and district, sub-county, municipal, and town leaderships involved.

