Parliament approves Alice Kaboyo’s ministerial appointment 

By Our Reporter More by this Author

Parliament's Appointments Committee has in a turn of events, approved the appointment of Ms Alice Kaboyo as Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister for Luwero Triangle-Rwenzori Region.

Last month, the committee rejected her appointment over integrity and corruption issues.

However, sources told Daily Monitor that the President returned her name to Parliament for approval.

Ms Kaboyo, a former State House aide is among several ministers that President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni appointed to serve in cabinet on June 8, 2021.

Before these are sworn in, the Constitution mandates Parliament, through its Appointments Committee, to scrutinise the appointed persons by the President into public offices.

While appearing before the committee chaired by Deputy Speaker Anita Among last month, Ms Kaboyo failed to have her appointment approved.

Sources told Daily Monitor that the committee rejected her appointment basing on the June 2012 incident when the Anti-Corruption Court convicted her, after she pleaded guilty to some of the counts in the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI) case.

Ms Kaboyo who was then co-accused with three former Health Ministers Jim Muhwezi, his deputies Mike Mukula and Dr Alex Kamugisha was sentenced to a fine of Shs20 million or serve eight years in prison. She chose to pay the Shs20 million fine.

Represented by late lawyer, Bob Kasango, Ms Kaboyo pleaded guilty to two counts of abuse of office and writing documents in the name of the former Private Principal Presidential Secretary, Ms Amelia Kyambadde.

Court learnt that out of the Shs524 million allegedly advanced to Ms Kaboyo to prepare advocacy conferences, she had already refunded Shs250 million. According to court records, Ms Kaboyo was advanced the GAVI funds after she had resigned her post.

The presiding magistrate, Irene Akankwasa then sentenced Ms Kaboyo to pay Shs5m on each of the four counts or a prison term of two years on each counts.

"This seemingly light sentence is justified because A4 now a convict has not wasted court’s time. In the case of default to pay the said sum, the convict will serve the sentences concurrently,” said Akankwasa.

The Anti- Corruption Act prohibits someone to serve in a public office for a period of 10 years upon conviction.

This is the provision that the committee based on to reject Kaboyo's appointment as Minister, according to sources.

