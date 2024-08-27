Parliament can sit anywhere, says Speaker Among

Parliament Speaker Annet Anita Among has described Members of Parliament who intend to boycott the regional parliamentary sittings as "losers," saying the House can conduct plenary from anywhere.

Planned parliamentary regional sittings opened on Tuesday with multiple field activities, including a visit to the burial site of former Speaker (late) Jacob Oulanyah in Omoro District. Among led parliamentarians through a series of activities that included the opening of a medical camp at Pece PS in Gulu City, ground-breaking and foundation stone laying for the construction of a wall fence around Kaunda Grounds, and separate meetings with boda boda associations and market women groups.

“People of greater North, whoever boycotts this session, don’t send that person back to parliament because we are going to discuss issues that concern your area, and that business of saying we are not going to Gulu…those people don’t love you,” Among said.

She further explained that the regional sittings are meant to bring parliament closer to the people and that the funds meant for the sittings were budgeted for.

“This is for us (Parliament) to understand the issues that are affecting the people of the north. We are going to spend money in Gulu and that money is budgeted for and is legal,” Among emphasized.

Earlier, while visiting Oulanya’s family, Among noted that that the law permits parliament to hold plenary anywhere.

“The sitting in Gulu is a normal sitting. Parliament is not a building in Kampala. We can proclaim and sit anywhere in this country, even in the middle of the road, that is what the law says,” she added.

“Gulu or Northern region belongs to Uganda. And because it belongs to Uganda, it must also benefit from what the normal sitting that takes place in Kampala benefits. There are MPs who do not even know the road to Gulu, but now this time around, when we are sitting in Gulu, you find all the hotels are full, all the food is being eaten, and people are getting the benefits,” she told journalists.

A section of lawmakers, especially the Opposition MPs, are currently divided over attending the regional parliamentary sittings which will cost over Shs20 billions in different parts of Uganda.