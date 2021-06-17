Parliament clears Gen Katumba, 21 other ministers

By Arthur Arnold Wadero More by this Author

Two indisposed ministers were among the 22 that the Parliamentary Appointments Committee cleared yesterday.

The duo; Gen Edward Katumba Wamala (Transport and Works) and Mr Magode Ikuya (State Minister for East African Affairs), who disclosed that they were ‘medically unwell’ but ‘progressively stabilising’, were the first to be vetted and approved by the committee steered by the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among.

Earlier, Gen Katumba, who had been scheduled for vetting on Tuesday afternoon but deferred to yesterday, was expected to be vetted virtually like it was with the former Speaker Rebecca Kadaga (First Deputy Prime Minister) and Ms Janet Museveni (Education) but did not happen.

Gen Katumba, who arrived at Parliament at 9.30am, had a sling to support his left arm and he was the first to face the committee. He, however, revealed that he would be ready and fit to serve once sworn in.

“My health is manageable and stabilising and once I am sworn in, I will be able to serve,” Gen Katumba said.

On June 1, Gen Katumba, while enroute to Najjanankumbi, was attacked and shot at by assassins who injured him and killed his daughter, Brenda Nantongo, and his driver Haruna Kayondo. Even when he confirmed that he gets daily briefings about the investigations about the attack, he declined to give details.

“I cannot go into that because it would jeopardise investigations,” Gen Katumba said.

Mr Magode, 74, was also vetted and approved by the committee.

“I didn’t campaign for this position but the appointing authority saw that I could have something to add,” Mr Magode said.

Aides help Mr Magode Ikuya to walk after he was cleared as Minister of State for East African Affairs at Parliament yesterday. DAVID LUBOWA

“The situation [sickness] will get better because I was worse before (I came here) but I am now getting better. So by the time I am sworn in, I will be ready to work,” he added.

When a member on the committee was asked why they had to vet physically indisposed ministers as opposed to using virtual means, a source that preferred anonymity said: “They had the option of using virtual means but opted to come here physically. We didn’t force them here.”

Yesterday’s session that kicked off at 10.20am saw 22 ministers vetted, in addition to the nine and 24 ministers who were cleared on Monday and Tuesday respectively.

Others vetted include Mr Jackson Kafuuzi (Deputy Attorney General), Ms Jennifer Namuyangu (State minister in Office of the Prime Minister, Bunyoro Affairs), Mr Jacob Markson Oboth Oboth (State Minister of Defence and Veteran affairs), Ms Evelyn Anite (State Minister for Privatisation and Investment), and Mr Hamson Obua ( State Minister of Sports).

Today, the final round of the four-day long vetting session will be closed and like the previous ones, is expected to commence at 10am.