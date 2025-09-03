Parliament clears Justice Abodo for Principal Judge role

The Parliamentary Appointments Committee on September 2 vetted and approved Justice Jane Frances Abodo, recently nominated by President Museveni, as the country’s new Principal Judge.

Justice Abodo, who has been serving as the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), appeared before the committee chaired by Speaker Anita Among.

After the closed-door session, she told journalists she would reveal her priorities only after receiving official communication.

“I have been vetted, but I can only speak about my plans after the Appointment Committee has cleared my appointment in writing,” a smiling Justice Abodo said.

Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Joel Ssenyonyi praised her credentials and work ethic.

“She is one of the most educated judges this country has. She is very dedicated and very good at doing her job,” Mr Ssenyonyi said.

Bugiri Municipality MP Asuman Basalirwa stressed the urgency of filling the post.

“The Principal Judge is the administrative head of the High Court and supervises all judges and officers below. Absence of the Principal Judge leaves a very big gap in management and governance,” he said.

However, Mr Ssenyonyi urged her to resolve pending matters at the DPP’s office, particularly sanctioning files of civilians whose cases the Supreme Court ordered transferred from the General Court Martial.

“The Supreme Court ruled that civilians should not be tried in the army court. Their files must be transferred to civilian courts, but they cannot proceed until sanctioned by the DPP. She should address this before moving to her new role,” he added.



Justice Jane Frances Abodo (right), Mr Didas Bakunzi Mufasha, and Ms Jane Okelowange at Parliament on September 2, 2025. The Parliamentary Appointments Committee vetted and cleared Justice Abodo as the new Principal Judge. Mr Bakunzi and Ms Okelowange were vetted for re-appointment to the Leadership Code Tribunal. PHOTO/IBRAHIM KAVUMA

Sources familiar with the vetting confirmed Justice Abodo was cleared.

Her appointment makes her the first female Principal Judge in Uganda’s history. She replaces Justice Flavian Zeija, who in February was elevated to Deputy Chief Justice after the retirement of Justice Richard Buteera.

Vacant role

Justice Abodo’s move leaves the office of the DPP vacant. The Principal Judge is the third most powerful position in the Judiciary, after the Chief Justice and Deputy Chief Justice, and oversees the administration of the High Court and subordinate courts.

Also vetted on September 2 were nominees to the Leadership Code Tribunal: Roselyn Karugonjo Segawa (chairperson), Anthony Conrad Kaweesi Kakooza (deputy chairperson), and members Jane Okelowange, Didas Bakunzi Mufasha, and Annette Karungi.