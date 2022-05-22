Parliament committees are like torture chambers, says Namuganza

The State Minister for Housing, Ms Persis Namuganza, has cried out to President Museveni over what she calls “a chamber of torture” in reference to parliamentary committees.

Ms Namuganzi castigated some committees for subjecting investors, witnesses and VIPs to embarrassment and ‘torture’ whenever they appear for discussions and hearings.

The minister told journalists on Friday that some investors had complained of harassment while appearing before committees. “This is a disgrace. How can investors who are interested in improving our economy be treated like that? The President should rein in ...” she said.

President Museveni has in the past complained of ill treatment of investors by various actors, although he did not include parliamentary committees.

“The President should also investigate this torture chamber. They should know that people who appear before them are not criminals but cooperative people who come to clarify on some issues,” Ms Namuganza said.

Her comments come in the wake of members on the Lands parliamentary committee dismissing her submission that the President asked her to submit a request for land to be allocated to some investors to build a hospital, shopping arcade and condominium at the Naguru land.

“When we meet the President, he gives verbal instructions. But when you take the same instructions to the committee; they accuse you of framing the instructions. They should look for other methods of verifying the President’s instructions rather than embarrass the messenger,” Ms Namuganza said.

The committee had recommended that the minister steps aside for delivering non-existent instructions but she insisted that “the President is my witness”. “He knows very well that he gave me instructions and I was working to fulfill them. Some of these new MPs need more orientation to understand how the system works,” she added.

In her January 24, 2020 letter to the Uganda Land Commission, Ms Namuganza requested for land to be given to Princeton Children’s Medical Centre, Anil Damani and Seven Hills Apartments.

Mr Chris Obore, the director communication at Parliament, branded the minister’s allegations as playing politics.

“That is simply politics, if PAC was a torture committee, she would never have contested to join Parliament. No MP can express an interest to join an institution which tortures people,” Mr Obore said.

“It is an emotional outpouring. She knows the committee has roles. Asking hard questions is part of an investigation,” he added.

The Lands committee report recommended that Damani and Seven Hills be given the land. “So if they say I should be held responsible, why then give land to the people I included in my letter?” Ms Namuganza asked.