Parliament endorses more Shs50b Covid funds for State House

A section of Uganda's Parliament premises. PHOTO/FILE 

By  Arthur Arnold Wadero

[email protected]

What you need to know:

  • President Museveni November 10 defended Dr Musenero saying ''she is decorated scientist" that should be spared attacked. 

Parliament has endorsed a State House request for an additional Shs50billion for development of a locally manufactured Covid-19 vaccine through the Presidential Scientific Initiative on Epidemics (PRESIDE).

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.