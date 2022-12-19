Parliament eulogises Okabe as peacemaker

Parliament has eulogized the Serere County Member of Parliament Patrick Okabe as the true voice of reason and peacemaker.

Okabe and his wife Christine died on Monday morning in an accident that happened at Naboa Town Council in Budaka District along Mbale-Tirinyi road.

They were driving in his V8 Land Cruiser Reg. No. UBK 995F which police say collided with an Isuzu Fuso truck Reg. No. KCX 0710.

Okabe died on the spot while his wife died on the way to Mbale Regional Referral Hospital.

Bishop Okabe was involved in a head-on collision with a Kenya truck while driving with his wife and driver to Kampala in his V8 Landcruiser at Naboa along Mbale-Tirinyi road on Monday morning. Photo | Courtesy

The driver only identified as Jacob remains in critical condition at Mbale regional referral hospital, according to traffic police spokesperson, ASP Faridah Nampiima. The driver of the Fuso box body is on the run.

Following the sad news on the passing on of Okabe and his wife, the Speaker of Parliament took to Twitter and wrote: “It is with great pain that I announce the passing on of our colleague, brother and Member of Parliament for Serere County Patrick Okabe and his wife in a road accident this morning. I ask us all to stand with the family during this difficult moment.”

“Death has indeed robbed us of a God-fearing legislator, a remarkable leader, a great statesman who was dedicated to serving his country, and a champion for women empowerment and human rights,” Ms Among added via Parliament's Twitter handle.

Her deputy Mr Thomas Tayebwa said: “Extremely sad to comprehend the passing on of Patrick Okabe, MP Serere County. A true voice of reason, an author, a passionate believer in the Almighty and a peacemaker. Hon. Okabe died at a time when we needed him most! Condolences to the family. Rest in Peace brother.”

The Prime Minister, Ms Robinah Nabbanja, also sent sympathies and condolences to Okabe’s family, the people of Serere County, and Parliament.

Ms Hellen Adoa, the Minister of State for Fisheries eulogised Okabe as a peacemaker, unifying leader and mentor.

The Forum for Democratic Party (FDC) party stalwart Dr Kizza Besigye was also saddened by the news of the passing on of Patrick Okabe.

The Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Mr Mathias Mpuuga said: “Sad to learn about the demise of Hon Patrick Okabe and his wife who perished in a motor accident at Naboa near Mbale! Condolences to the people of Serere whom he has been representing in Parliament.”





Mike Mukula the NRM Vice Chairperson for Eastern Uganda, eulogised Okabe as one of the most dedicated and committed MPs.

“The Prophet of Darkness has claimed the life of one the most dedicated and committed MPs Hon Bishop Okabe (RIP) Member of Parliament Serere County in a car accident around Budaka this morning. I have lost a great friend and a man of GOD. I pray for his family,” he tweeted.