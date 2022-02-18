Prime

Parliament finally pays tribute to Fr Lokodo

Deceased former Ethics and Integrity Minister, Rev Fr Simon Lokodo. PHOTO/FILE

By  ESTHER OLUKA

What you need to know:

  • Some legislators became unsettled when Ms Esther Anyakun, the state minister for disaster preparedness and refugees said Fr Lokodo’s position of commissioner should be reserved for an individual from the same region.

Parliament Thursday broke its silence on Fr Simon Lokodo in a special sitting held to pay tribute to former Ethics and Integrity minister Fr Simon Lokodo. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.