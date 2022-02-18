Parliament finally pays tribute to Fr Lokodo

Parliament Thursday broke its silence on Fr Simon Lokodo in a special sitting held to pay tribute to former Ethics and Integrity minister Fr Simon Lokodo.

This followed concerns from a section of the public who questioned why the House had not paid tribute to the former Dodoth West County legislator who died January 28, and yet done so for individuals who did not serve as legislators.

“He really hated homosexuality and campaigned against it. We shall really remember him for that,” Parliament deputy Speaker Ms Anita Among said in her tribute.

The minister of Information, Communication, Technology and National Guidance, Dr Chris Baryomunsi clarified that government played a crucial role in ensuring that Fr Lokodo got a befitting send-off.

“Government met all the funeral expenses including paying the medical bill and bringing back the body with President Museveni releasing over Shs400m to cater for all these arrangements,” he noted.

On February 13, Mr Chris Obore, Parliament’s director of communications and public affairs told this publication that the decision on who is honored in the House and is a non-member is by the government and not Parliament. Mr Obore said the government can even decide to bring a motion honoring a non-legislator even after burial.

According to the Parliamentary rules of procedure, subject to the provisions of rule 57, no motion shall be moved unless the member moving it has given written notice of the motion to the speaker and the Clerk not less than three days previous to the sitting at which it is intended to move the motion.

While reading a motion on behalf of the Prime Minister Ms Robinah Nabbanja- for a resolution for Parliament to “pay tribute to him for his dedicated and patriotic service to the republic of Uganda,” second deputy prime minister Gen Moses Ali hailed the deceased’s integrity.

“He was an anti-corruption crusader who promoted zero-tolerance to corruption,” he said.

Meanwhile, some legislators became unsettled when Ms Esther Anyakun, the state minister for disaster preparedness and refugees said Fr Lokodo’s position of commissioner should be reserved for an individual from the same region.

“Let it remain in Karamoja because we have educated people there,” she said.I repeat, let that position be given to Karamoja sub-region,” Ms Anyakun, who is also woman MP for Nakapiripirit District said.

By the time of his death, Fr. Lokodo was one of the commissioners for the Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) following an appointment by President Museveni. He took oath of office in September 2021.

‘God forgive them’

Mr Elijah Okupa (Kasilo County MP), condemned social media ‘celebrations’ over Fr Lokodo’s death.

“What has happened to Ugandans? Why would one go on social media to attack Honorable Lokodo who fought for the morals of this country?” he questioned adding that “May God forgive them.”