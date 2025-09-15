Parliament loses bid to strike out former director’s case

The High Court in Kampala has dismissed an application by the Parliamentary Commission that sought to strike out a case filed by its former Director of the Budget Office, Mr Samuel Huxley Wanyaka, on grounds that it was time-barred.

While delivering his ruling, Justice Bonny Isaac Teko held that the Commission’s attempt to rely on limitation laws under contract and employment statutes was misplaced, since Mr Wanyaka’s case arose from his retirement in public interest, which falls under the Parliamentary Service framework.

The Commission had asked the court to dismiss a case against it that was filed by Mr Wanyaka after his acquittal by the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court. The Commission argued that the claim was filed outside the six-year statutory period for contractual disputes.

Justice Teko rejected the Commission’s reliance on contract law. He observed that Mr Wanyaka’s claims covering loss of earnings, damages for unlawful dismissal, compensation for imprisonment, and reputational harm were rooted in the Parliamentary Service framework, not the Employment Act.

“The act complained about is retirement in public interest, not breach of contract. They fall under the Public Service Standing Orders and not the Employment Act, much less the Contracts Act,” the judge ruled.

The judge added that by the time Wanyaka was retired, his appeal had not been exhausted, and the Commission’s decision could not be shielded by limitation laws intended for contracts.

“It would be unfair to use the padlock of limitation to close the only avenue for the respondent to argue his case holistically based on the judgments of the competent courts of judicature,” Justice Teko held.

Mr Wanyaka worked with the Parliamentary Commission from May 2002 until March 1, 2018, when he was retired in public interest. His retirement followed his conviction by the Anti-Corruption Court on charges of embezzlement, abuse of office, and false accounting. He was sentenced to 10, 5, and 2 years imprisonment on the respective counts and barred from holding public office for 10 years.

He appealed the conviction, and in 2018, the Court of Appeal overturned the judgment and set him free. The Inspector General of Government pursued the matter further, but the Supreme Court upheld his acquittal in September 2024. Days later, on September 20, 2024, Mr Wanyaka filed a civil suit challenging his retirement, seeking declarations, compensation, and damages. The Commission countered that the case was out of time.

The Commission had stated that Mr. Wanyaka’s claim arose in 2018 and should have been filed before March 2024, thus citing Section 3(1)(a) of the Limitation Act, which bars recovery of remedies for breach of contract after six years. “The respondent chose to slumber on his constitutional rights and woke up on September 20, 2024, after six months beyond the limitation period fixed by law,” the Commission argued, citing precedents where courts have dismissed stale claims.

But Wanyaka’s lawyers, M/S ASPA Advocates, opposed the application, contending that his case was not based on a contract of employment but on unlawful retirement from public service under the Administration of Parliament Act, the Parliamentary Service (Staff) Regulations, and the Public Service Standing Orders. They argued that the Commission retired him in March 2018 while his criminal appeal was still pending, contrary to the regulations requiring an employee to remain on interdiction or suspension until all appeals are concluded.

“The respondent was unlawfully retired in public interest basing on the judgment of the High Court yet there was an ongoing appeal in the Court of Appeal, which the applicant was aware of,” Mr. Wanyaka's lawyers submitted.

The court dismissed the Commission’s application with costs to Mr Wanyaka and directed that the main suit proceed to a full hearing.

“I am inclined to apply the provisions of Section 98 of the Civil Procedure Act, which grants the High Court inherent powers to make orders necessary for the ends of justice or to prevent an abuse of the court’s process,” Justice Teko said. Adding, “The application fails. The main suit should be set down for hearing on its merits.”



