Parliament moves staff in major reshuffle

The Parliamentary Commission has transferred, elevated and reassigned some of its staff inside the latest internal changes.

The internal changes confirmed by the Director of Communication and Public Affairs, Mr Chris Obore, have seen at least 11 staff switch offices, others replaced while some await redeployment on a date yet to be communicated.

The changes, according to Mr Obore, are meant to realign competencies, bring in new energies, and expose staff to various points of the institution.

Mr Obore said the changes are premised on Article 13 of Parliament Staff Regulations, which among other things, provides for transfer of any staff within the legislative arm of government.

“That is the regulation that the [Parliamentary] Commission is using. Why the changes? It is to expose our staff to various points of the institution. And [it is] also [done] depending on the strength of the staff and preferences in order to deliver collectively for Parliament,” Mr Obore said.

“So what is being done is within the work of the Parliamentary Commission and backed by the relevant regulations,” he added.

Mr Obore also said Parliament is abolishing the title of Principal Private Secretary (PPS) as it’s not in conformity with the public service set up. The title, he says, is at the level of accounting officer and it’s a preserve of the presidency.

The accounting officer for Parliament is the Clerk to Parliament so the use of PPS title was misplaced and unnecessary since other officers at that level in parliamentary service are directors.

The reshuffle has seen Mr Peter Busiku, who previously served as Principal Private Secretary in the Office of former Speaker Rebecca Kadaga moved to serve as the Director, in the Office of the Leader of Opposition.

Ms Louis Bakyenga, the former Assistant Director in the office Leader of Government Business, is now the new executive director in the office of Speaker Jacob Oulanyah.

Mr Robinson Kaweesa, the former Principal Private Secretary to the Deputy Speaker is the Acting Director Commission Secretariat.

Ms Hellen Kawesa Nanteza, the former Assistant Director of Communication and Public Affairs, has been re-deployed as the Deputy Editor of The Hansard, while her counterpart Ms Ismail Ranny becomes Assistant Director in the Office of the Leader of Government Business.

Ms Kawesa and Ms Ranny will be replaced by Ms Grace Gidudu Obore, the former Principal Editor of The Hansard, and Mr David Masajage, who has been the Principal Policy Analyst in the Office of the Leader of Government Business.

Ms Ruth Ekirapa, the former director in the Office of the Leader of Opposition, and Mr Benson Oniz Masereka, who until the reshuffle served as the Director Commission Secretariat, are yet to be assigned.

Mr Cosian Opata, the former Director in the Office of the Clerk to Parliament, is now Director Administration and Logistics. Mr Patrick Wayama has swapped roles with Mr Opata as he takes over as a Director in the Office of the Clerk, thus relinquishing his former position, Director Administration and Logistics.

The changes at the House were executed by the Parliamentary Commission, which is chaired by Mr Oulanyah, and comprises Deputy Speaker Anita Among, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, Leader of Opposition Mathias Mpuuga, Minister of Finance and four backbench legislators.

Name

Old post

New post

Mr Peter Busiku

Principal Private Secretary to Speaker

Director, Office of the Leader of Opposition.

Louis Bakyenga

Assistant Director in the office Leader of Government Business

Principal Private Secretary to the Speaker

Robinson Kaweesa

Principal Private Secretary to the Deputy Speaker

Acting Director Commission Secretariat

Hellen Kawesa Nanteza

Former Assistant Director of Communications and Public Affairs

Assistant Director of Communications and Public Affairs

Ismail Ranny

Assistant Director of Communications and Public Affairs

Assistant Director in the office Leader of Government Business

Grace Gidudu Obore

Principal Editor of the Hansard

Assistant Director of Communications and Public Affairs

David Masajjange

Principal Policy Analyst in the office of the Leader of Government Business

Assistant Director of Communications and Public Affairs

Ruth Ekirapa

Director in the Office of the Leader of Opposition

Pending

Benson Oniz Masereka

Director Commission Secretariat

Pending

Cosian Opata

Director in the office of the Clerk to Parliament

Director Administration and Logistics

Patrick Wayama

Director Administration and Logistics

Director in the office of the Clerk to Parliament









