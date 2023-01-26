Parliament names seven-member team to probe NSSF

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa has named a select committee to probe the alleged abuse of office and mismanagement at the National Social Security Fund (NSSF).

Mr Tayebwa named the seven-man committee during a plenary session yesterday.

The committee members, Mr Tayebwa said, were appointed by Speaker Anita Among, who last week said the House would name "able members who can never be compromised” to handle the matter.

Mr Mwine Mpaka (Mbarara City South) will chair the committee. Others are Mr Charles Bakkabulindi (Workers), Mr Karim Masaba (Industrial Division, Mbale City), Mr Michael Kakembo (Entebbe Municipality), Ms Fortunate Nantongo (Kyotera District Woman), Ms Laura Kanushu (Persons With Disabilities) and Mr Amos Kankunda (Rwampara County).

The team has been assigned to examine, among other things, the co-operation structure of NSSF, abuse of office, and to evaluate the status and safety of savers’ money. They will report back to the House with their findings and recommendations after a month.

Mr John Baptist Nambeshe, the Opposition Chief Whip, however, raised concern over the addition of Mr Bakkabulindi on the committee, reasoning that as a Workers’ MP, his membership could raise issues of conflict of interest.

“He can easily influence the outcome of the investigation and, therefore, should not be allowed to participate in the investigations,” Mr Nambeshe said.

But Defence State Minister Jacob Oboth Oboth defended Mr Bakkabulindi’s membership, saying Mr Bakkabulindi will be interested in looking into NSSF matters. Mr Tayebwa guided that consultations will be made to find a common ground on the issue.

The Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development overseen by Ms Betty Amongi, is in charge of supervision and operation matters of NSSF, while Mr Matia Kasaija’s Finance ministry oversees the Fund’s investments.

While presenting a statement to Parliament last week, Ms Amongi assured the legislators that “members’ money is safe”.