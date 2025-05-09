Parliament, NMG partner to tackle MPs’ mental health

The Parliament of Uganda has partnered with Nation Media Group (NMG) to launch a mental health awareness campaign targeting Members of Parliament, with the aim of elevating mental health as a legislative and public health priority.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Ms Annet Nakyo, the coordinator of the Parliamentary Mental Health Forum, announced that a weeklong mental health camp will begin next Tuesday within the parliamentary precincts. Ms Nakyo explained that despite consistent efforts over the past three years, only around 300 of Uganda’s more than 500 MPs have acknowledged the seriousness of mental health as a public health issue.

“We brought the camp to Parliament because some MPs are passionate about mental health. We want to normalise mental health discussions among policymakers so they can allocate funding, stock medicines in hospitals, and pass relevant laws.

When they sit to plan, they must prioritise mental health,” she said. Ms Nakyo said some are indeed struggling with mental health issues, particularly now as the country enters a campaign season. “Some MPs are resorting to witchdoctors for help instead of seeking professional counselling and psychological support,” she added.

Mr Martin Bakundana, the executive director of Lem Mindfulness Ltd, one of the organisations participating in next week’s camp, said mental health services are critical, especially during political seasons when pressure on MPs increases. “We know MPs who are hiding in their constituencies out of fear and anxiety due to growing voter expectations. Parliament is where policy is made.

We urgently need the Mental Health Amendment Act and dedicated funding for mental health services,” Mr Bakundana said. Ms Hajara Batuka, the head of Marketing at NMG Uganda, said the initiative is part of a nationwide campaign dubbed “Tufaayo—We Care: Your Mind Matters”, which will run throughout May, observed globally as Mental Health Awareness Month. NMG will mobilise the public through its media platforms and provide information on where to seek help.

Mr Jerry Opoka, CEO of Soul Foundation, another camp partner, said his organisation has uncovered a “cocktail of drugs” widely consumed by youth, many of whom are now addicted and seeking help but don’t know where to turn. “This initiative is not just timely—it is essential,” he said.



