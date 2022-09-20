Parliament nominates 15 for Eala seats 

The nominations for the candidates vying for the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) kicked off yesterday with Parliament nominating 15 candidates on the first day of the exercise.

The Clerk to Parliament, Mr Adolf Mwesige, said they would form a committee today to verify all the nominated candidates in the two-day exercise.

“After being verified, your names will be written in the gazette and media before being invited to come and appear for campaigns and voting that will take place on October 29,” Mr Mwesigye said.

Some of those nominated on Monday included the former Buyende Woman MP, Ms Veronica Babirye Kadogo, Ms Jacquiline Amongin, Mr Julius Bukyana, Dr Dennnis Kapyata, Mr Daniel Muwonge, Ms Stella Kiryowa, Ms Phiona Rwandarugali, and Ms Patience Naamara Tumwesigye, all independent candidates.

Others are; Mr Ambrose Murangira, Mr Allan Muyinda, Mr Ronex Tendo Kisembo, Mr Lauben Bwengye, Mr Gilbert Agaba, Ms Salaama Nakitende all independents, and Mr Mohamed Kateregga (Justice Forum).

Uganda will nominate nine representatives to the fifth regional assembly.

Of these, six are ring-fenced for the NRM, one for independent and two for Opposition parties in Parliament.

The NRM parliamentary caucus on Friday unanimously endorsed the incumbent Eala members as the party’s candidates.

The six candidates are Ms Rose Akol, Mr James Kakooza, Ms Mary Mugyenyi, Mr Paul Musamali, Mr Dennis Namara, and Mr George Odongo.

President Museveni directed NRM members to support candidates from Democratic Party (DP), Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC), and Jeema.

All the NRM candidates alongside those from UPC, DP and Forum for Democratic Change will be nominated today.

Nominated candidates pledged to promote political federation, economic integration, and unity among the member countries.

Ms Kadogo said she would work on the challenges affecting the EAC integration to ensure harmony.

Ms Amongin said she would advocate for implementation of the Kiswahili language in the member states to ease trade and communication.

Most countries, Uganda inclusive, have since moved to make the teaching of Kiswahili language compulsory.

Mr Bukyana pledged to advocate for the common market protocol, saying Ugandan commodities are still struggling in some member states.