Parliament passes new law to cap recoverable oil costs

A rig at Ngege-E oil well in Buliisa District . PHOTO/FILE

By  Franklin Draku

What you need to know:

  • The Minister of Energy, Ms Ruth Nankabirwa, said the amendment gives government powers to ensure that Ugandans benefit from the oil revenues. 

Parliament yesterday unanimously passed the Income Tax Act 2021, giving the government powers to set a cap on recoverable costs by oil companies.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.