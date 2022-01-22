Parliament quizzes URA on tax holidays

Mr John R Musinguzi, Commissioner General URA. 

By  Arthur Arnold Wadero

What you need to know:

  • The query was raised by the Butambala County MP, Mr Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi, as the URA officials presented their 2022/2023 budget framework paper.

Legislators on the Finance committee on Friday grilled officials from the Ministry of Finance and the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) over tax exemptions, claiming that some business moguls are exempted even when they are meant to remit taxes.

