Parliament reshuffles committee leadership

  On the lists read to Parliament on Tuesday evening, Mr Obua replaced Mr Keefa Kiwanuka (Kiboga East) with Mr Amos Kakunda as the chairperson of the Finance Committee.

Government Chief Whip Mr Hamson Dennis Obua has made changes in both the leadership and membership of the Parliament's Sectoral committees.

The changes announced on June 20 during the 3rd plenary sitting of the 3rd year of the 11th Parliament were made in accordance with Rule 160 and 187 of the Rules of Procedure.

This follows the expiry of the tenure of the previous leadership that was instituted at the commencement of the current Parliament on May 17, 2021.

Specifically,  Rule 187 (1) stipulates that, "there shall be sectoral committees of the House, whose Members shall be designated by Whips on basis of Party or Organisation representation and interests of Independent Members in the House at the beginning of every session of Parliament."

In line with the same, Rule 160 (2) underscores that "In the selection of Members of standing committees, the parties represented in Parliament shall designate through their Whips, membership to committees on the basis of Party representation in the House."

The above rules gives power to Mr Obua to shuffle the sectoral committee who are expected to commence work immediately with the Committee of Finance already tasked to scrutinize and process the string of tax Bills purposed to operationalize Islamic Banking in Uganda.

The education committee’s tenure had expired and on May 26 failed to probe into the 'expired degrees,' an issue that caused uproar among the academia and the public. 

The committee will start their new tenure by revisiting and tightening some clauses of the National Sports Bill.

The Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, referred to the education committee minutes and notified the House that President Museveni had returned the bill back for reworking.

On the lists read to Parliament on Tuesday evening, Mr Obua replaced Mr Keefa Kiwanuka (Kiboga East) with Mr Amos Kakunda as the chairperson of the Finance Committee. Ms Jane Pacutho Avur has been maintained as the Vice chairperson of the Finance Committee.

In other changes announced in the committee leadership, the Nyabushozi County MP Mr Wilson Kajwengye Twinomugisha replaced Sheema Woman MP Ms Rosemary Nyakikongoro from the position of chairperson Defense Committee. 

The North County Kiryandongo MP Mr Ngompek Linos Kibanda is the incoming Deputy Chairperson of the Defense Committee.

Whereas Ms Grace Okarie Moe was maintained as the chairperson of the Agriculture committee, her previous deputy Ms Agnes Apea Atim was replaced by Ms Agnes Auma.

The list below shows all the other committee changes. 

Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries
Ms Okorie Moe Grace

Ms Agnes Auma

Health
Charles Ayume

Dr Samuel Opio Acuti

Finance, Planning and Economic Development
Mr Amos Kakunda

Jane Pacutho Avur

Education and Sports
John Twesigye

James Kubeketerya

Defense and Internal Affairs
Mr Wilson Kajwengye Twinomugisha

Mr Ngompek Linos Kibanda

Foreign Affairs
Norah Bigirwa

Fred Opolot

ICT
Moses Magogo

Tony Ayo

Natural resources
Emmanuel Otaala

Nathan Igeme Nabeta

Physical Infrastructure
Dan kimosho

Tonny Awani

Public Service and Local Government
Martin Ojara Mapenduzi

Christine Apolot

East Africa Community Affairs
Noeline Basemera Kisembo

Kisos Chemaswet

Presidential Affairs
Jessica Ababiku

Naome Kabasharira

Trade Committee
Mwine Mpaka

Catherine Lamwaka

Legal and Parliamentary Affairs
Robina Rwakojjo

Yusuf Mutembuli

Gender, Labour and Social Development
Flavia Kabahenda

Sarah Najjuma

