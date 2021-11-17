Parliament resumes tomorrow 

This photo taken on November 16, 2021 shows Parliament staff  being evacuated following an explosion at Parliamentary Avenue and near Central Police Station in Kampala. PHOTO/ FRANKLIN DRAKU

By  ESTHER OLUKA

Parliament has said it will resume plenary sittings tomorrow following a temporarily suspension of business on Tuesday because of the twin bombings that rocked Kampala City.

