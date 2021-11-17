Parliament resumes tomorrow 

Parliament has said it will resume plenary sittings tomorrow following a temporarily suspension of business on Tuesday because of the twin bombings that rocked Kampala City.

The House’s plenary sittings, usually held during afternoon hours, is where Members of Parliament (MPs) are invited to attend to debate and discuss a number of issues including those of national importance.

“ This is to give you notice that Parliament of Uganda will resume Plenary Sittings with effect from tomorrow Thursday, 18th November 2021, commencing at 2pm,” Mr Adolf Mwesige, the Clerk to Parliament noted in today’s statement.

Further, Mr Mwesige said the Order Paper (listing Business of a particular Sitting) will be uploaded onto the iPads of MPs and staff by close of business today in order to ensure appropriate preparations.

All activities in the House were suspended on Tuesday following the occurrence of the two respective explosions in Kampala; One happened along Parliament Avenue, near one of the main entrances of the August House while the other just outside Central Police Station (CPS) in Kampala, near the Constitutional Square.

Following the attacks, the legislators were urged not to proceed to the precincts of Parliament as security forces worked around the clock to restore order in the City Centre.