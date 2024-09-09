Parliament to hold prayers for deceased minister Sarah Mateke today

Lawmakers will this afternoon convene at Parliament for the first funeral service for Sarah Mateke who has been serving as the Kisoro Woman Member of Parliament and State minister for Defence and Veteran Affairs.

Mateke succumbed to a heart attack on Saturday morning at the age of 50.

Parliament said the programme was arrived at following consultations with the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs, Mateke’s family, the national organising committee and other stakeholders.

“We have made a slight amendment to her send-off programme. The funeral service, which was earlier scheduled for 3pm in Nsangi [today], has been moved to the Parliament parking lot and will now start at 2pm. After the service, the body will be taken to her residence in Nsangi. The rest of the programme remains as earlier communicated,” Speaker Anita Among said yesterday on X, formerly twitter.

Members of Parliament will pay tribute during a special sitting tomorrow at the House.