Parliament to publish performance of MPs

The Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among has told the 11th Parliament that their performances for the last session will be publicised and a more robust monitoring of engagements through attendance register and participation in the House.

Without specifications of where the names will be published, Speaker Among told Members of Parliament on June 20 that:

"In line with my undertaking during the state of the state of the Nation Address and budget speech, we agreed on regular attendance and participation both in the House and committee. Based on that we are making sure that the biometric finger log-ins are working and next week we will be publishing the attendance and performance of the last session. We do accountability to our people."

The speaker’s move is intended to ensure legislators not only deliver on their constitutional mandate but also better their chances of being voted back to Parliament when the country returns to the polls in the next round of general elections in 2026.

"We only have two years [remaining in this term] and we must embark on people centered Parliament and we must also work towards coming back to Parliament," Ms Among said as she rallied the MPs to focus on service delivery.

This directly resonates with the view she made in the two opening sittings of the 3rd Year of the 11th Parliament that were in the opening two weeks of this month convened at Kololo Independence Grounds, Kampala.

Since she became the Speaker of Parliament on March 25, 2022, Speaker Among has insisted on leading a People-centered Parliament.

In this, she promised that her team would prioritize on service delivery, sound legislation, and timely committee reports and ensure that her team is insulated from corruption, bias and bribery and thus plough ground for quality work.

Throughout the time she has served in the position of Speaker, Ms among has appeared and or spoken tough on her members, with particular concerns raised on persistent absenteeism amongst both MPs and cabinet members.

In the latest caution issued in the most recent two sittings held at the Kololo Independence Grounds, Kampala, she vowed that administration would without fail crack a tough whip on all cases on indiscipline and other forms inappropriate conduct detected among lawmakers.