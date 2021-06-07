Parliament to spend Shs9.8b annually for MPs office rent

By ESTHER OLUKA More by this Author

Parliament will spend Shs9.8 billion per year to rent office space for MPs at Kingdom Kampala building, a multi-purpose building is in the heart of Kampala.

Mr Chris Obore, the Parliament’s director of communications and public affairs, told Daily Monitor that the House is resolving the office crisis issue.

“The Parliamentary Commission will pay Shs9.8 billion per year for 9,030 squaremeters within Kingdom Kampala. In addition to the office space, there will also be parking space for 300 vehicles. The contract will start on July 15 and run for a period of two years,” Mr Obore said at the weekend.

“This is, however, on short term basis. The long term will be the completion of the new Parliament chambers, which will create more space for MPs,” he added.

Some section of MPs had previously expressed worry over the process of office allocation and distribution. In response to these concerns, Mr Obore said there is no MP who will operate without an office.

“Parliament will easily be able to allocate space for the MPs once committees are in place. So, we are waiting for the constitution of the committees of the House and then the allocation of offices will start,” he said.

Advertisement

According to Mr Obore, committee chairpersons are given priority by being allocated space within Parliament building and the responsibility will fall duly under the Sergeant-at-Arms, who will rationalise the allocation of offices and committee rooms.

Besides Kingdom Kampala building, the August House will continue renting office space (as the case was in the 10th Parliament) at Victoria’s chambers, which is neighbouring Parliament building, Development House and Queen’s Chambers, both on Parliament Avenue.