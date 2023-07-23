Parliament weighs in on payroll, budget utilisation

A committee of Parliament has asked the Ministry of Public Service has been asked to engage the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development (MoFPED) to reconsider a directive of deleting from the payroll public servants who missed the recent verification exercise.

Lawmakers on Parliament’s Committee on Public Service and Local Government made the appeal while meeting the junior Public Service ministry Mary Mugasa and Ms Catherine Bitarakwate, the ministry’s top technocrat this week.

The Finance ministry conducted a physical validation exercise of public servants across the country, with the aim of addressing, among others, the issue of ghost workers.



“In Financial Year 2022/2023, there were a lot of malpractices across the payroll and so we experienced a lot of wage shortfalls and a lot of supplementary,” Ms Bitarakwate, who revealed Secretary to the Treasury Ramathan Ggoobi issued the directive, said. “In addition to that, it is a new regime with a target of bringing clarity and budget execution discipline.”

Ms Bitarakwate added that in the last five years, they have experienced wage shortfalls shortly after the budget is released and cash limits issued.

“Ministry of Finance has been bringing them to this August House for issuance of supplementary. So the question is if we are spending more than Shs7 trillion, where is it going? If we are budgeting annually, why is it not enough, who is actually being paid?” Ms Bitarakwate said, adding “that is why we picked on a physical headcount.”

She said the headcount was purposed “to reconcile what was in the payroll between the ministries of Public Service and that of Finance, and the accounting officers of all these entities.”

Minister Mugasa pledged to engage Mr Ggoobi, with the end goal of “negotiating for an appeal window.”

Meanwhile, the Committee is to study and reconcile financial statements of the Consolidated Fund account for the year ending June 30, 2023, and report to Parliament.

While chairing the House, Speaker Anita Among said failure by some ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) to effectively utilise their budgets is an indictment on the planning function at various levels.

“If you have budgeted for Shs1 billion and have not been able to consume all the money and return it to the Consolidated Fund, then you are affecting the budgeting process. You must budget for what you know you will consume,” Ms Among said, adding, “I call upon leaders and technocrats to ensure efficient, effective and economic utilisation of the approved funds is being done.”

Mr Fredrick Angura (Tororo South) attributed the return of unused money to the Consolidated Fund to late releases of the funds by the Finance ministry. “We need to develop a good understanding on how we shall handle these funds,” Mr Angura advised.

Bugiri Municipality lawmaker Asuman Basalirwa, however, noted that some MDAs bite off more than they can chew. “An entity budgets for Shs15 billion but they receive Shs17 billion,” he noted, adding, “We are asking how this comes about. To address this, we should seriously look into reforming the Public Finance Management Act.”

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja told the House that President Museveni recently issued a directive that the money returned to the Consolidated Fund should be returned to the respective entries in the first quarter of the next financial year.

Whereas Mr Bosco Okiror (Usuk County) welcomed the development, Mr Xavier Kyooma (Ibanda County North) gave a guarded welcome to the idea.

“An entity whose funds have been swept back cannot have these funds given to it at the start of a new financial year until invoices are raised. They must be raised according to the appropriated funds of the previous budget,” Mr Kyooma said.